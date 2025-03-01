20-Volt DeWalt Battery Won't Charge? This Might Be Why

Lithium-ion batteries have been a game-changer in the power tool world, which is why the major brands out there have widely adopted this technology. DeWalt is one such brand that has gone all-in on wireless, battery-powered tools, finding great success in doing so. The batteries can power all kinds of tools and charge quickly, and DeWalt chargers themselves can communicate with you through lights. However, that's not to say that the brand's offerings are perfect; as with any tech, issues are bound to arise. One issue that can come with 20-volt DeWalt batteries is that, for seemingly no reason, they'll fail to charge.

Unfortunately, there isn't a one-size-fits-all explanation for why a DeWalt 20V battery won't charge when placed on the charger as directed. Over on the DeWalt Support website, many theorize that a lack of quality control is the issue. Faulty batteries make it onto the market, and folks unwittingly buy them, none the wiser that they're defective. Most lithium-ion batteries last between two and three years or 300 to 500 charge cycles, so the age and condition of the battery should be considered, too. Alternatively, the problem could lie with the charger, which could be either defective from the factory or worn out after years of use.

While these are the most likely reasons for a lack of charging, there's another factor to consider. Some have pointed out that compatibility between chargers and batteries can also lead to problems.

