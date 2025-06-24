Why DeWalt Tools Are 20V In America (But 18V In Other Countries)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In 2011, DeWalt introduced its 20V MAX* System, and the 20V MAX* XR line came along two years later in 2013. The 20V marketing strategy also separated the new battery systems from the 69 million users of DeWalt's previous 18V stem-style battery users. From a battery voltage standpoint, there is no difference between DeWalt's 20V MAX* batteries and any other 18V battery system. In fact, DeWalt's American 20V MAX* and the 18V MAX systems found in other parts of the world are interchangeable.
So why are they marketed differently in other countries? Well, DeWalt markets its 20V MAX* tools and batteries in America as 20-volts (20V) because that is the initial battery voltage when fully charged and measured without a workload applied. Other countries require marketing using the nominal voltage the batteries deliver while in use, which, by DeWalt's admission, is 18 volts. DeWalt is transparent about the discrepancy, signaling to anyone interested by placing an asterisk (*) prominently after the MAX in the name, which leads us to the battery voltage information provided here.
DeWalt's other MAX* battery systems follow the same pattern. For example, the 60V MAX* batteries have a nominal voltage of 54 volts, and 12V MAX* batteries measure a nominal 10.8 volts. This is due to the use of multiple 3.6V-nominal (4.0V maximum) lithium-ion battery cells wired in series inside the DeWalt battery packs.
Will DeWalt 20V MAX* batteries work with older 18V DeWalt power tools?
DeWalt discontinued its stem-style 18V Ni-Cad batteries in March of 2022. However, millions of DeWalt power tools that rely on those batteries likely continue to be productive, at least until the batteries fail. Unfortunately, the newer 20V MAX* batteries will not directly fit DeWalt's older 18V power tools.
The good news is that DeWalt makes an adapter to use the newer 20V MAX* batteries with your existing 18V DeWalt power tools. One way to make the transition, if you don't already have one of the company's 20V MAX* batteries, is to buy a DeWalt 20V MAX* battery adapter kit that includes two DCB203 20V MAX* XR Lithium Ion Batteries with 2.0Ah of storage each, one 12V/20V MAX* Charger, and one 18V – 20V MAX* Adapter, available on Amazon for as low as $174.99 (list price $235.00).
DeWalt says the adapter works for "most" of the company's 18V tools. Another option, if you already have compatible 20V MAX* batteries and chargers, is to purchase just the DCA1820 DeWalt 20V to 18V adapter. It's found on Amazon for $14.99, but it's also available at other DeWalt retailers.