Why DeWalt Tools Are 20V In America (But 18V In Other Countries)

In 2011, DeWalt introduced its 20V MAX* System, and the 20V MAX* XR line came along two years later in 2013. The 20V marketing strategy also separated the new battery systems from the 69 million users of DeWalt's previous 18V stem-style battery users. From a battery voltage standpoint, there is no difference between DeWalt's 20V MAX* batteries and any other 18V battery system. In fact, DeWalt's American 20V MAX* and the 18V MAX systems found in other parts of the world are interchangeable.

So why are they marketed differently in other countries? Well, DeWalt markets its 20V MAX* tools and batteries in America as 20-volts (20V) because that is the initial battery voltage when fully charged and measured without a workload applied. Other countries require marketing using the nominal voltage the batteries deliver while in use, which, by DeWalt's admission, is 18 volts. DeWalt is transparent about the discrepancy, signaling to anyone interested by placing an asterisk (*) prominently after the MAX in the name, which leads us to the battery voltage information provided here.

DeWalt's other MAX* battery systems follow the same pattern. For example, the 60V MAX* batteries have a nominal voltage of 54 volts, and 12V MAX* batteries measure a nominal 10.8 volts. This is due to the use of multiple 3.6V-nominal (4.0V maximum) lithium-ion battery cells wired in series inside the DeWalt battery packs.