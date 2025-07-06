What Is A Hand Planer & What Can Woodworkers Do With One?

The way a hand planer works is fairly simple. You hold it by its two handles, place it over a length of wood, and press the front down onto it. As you push the planer forward, the wood will gradually shave off, dispensing out of the top of the tool as a long ribbon. It's kind of like a cheese grater, except the wood comes off in one long piece instead of a bunch of grated shavings.

The major application of a hand planer is smoothing down the rough outer surface of a fresh piece of wood. If you were making a chair, for example, you wouldn't want to just nail a bunch of raw boards together because their outer layers are prickly and uneven. By shaving those layers away and exposing the smooth inner layers, you end up with lumber that's soft and clean to the touch, perfect for making furniture or decorations. Hand planers are also great for upkeep on those same wooden creations, which may have become warped with the passage of time. If you've got a wooden door with a little corner that's jutting out, scratching the floor, a few quick passes with the planer will smooth it out.

A hand planer is best for delicate, precision woodworking. If you've got a particularly pricey piece of lumber on your hands, like mahogany, you wouldn't want to accidentally damage it with a power tool. Thus, a hand planer is ideal for gently shaving it into shape.