11 Woodworking Power Tools That Are Essential For Advancing Your Skills

Woodworking offers numerous benefits. Just the creative process gives back in a meaningful way, and that's before you consider the fruits of your labor. Woodworking doesn't have to be supremely expensive or time-consuming. There are lots of small woodworking projects that beginners can tackle with little to no experience, and you can find plenty of tools listed for under $100 to get yourself going.

If you're serious about woodworking, there will come a time when you need to bolster your capabilities and production schedules. The more you learn in this field, the more you'll want to create. With that expanded hunger for building comes a desire to bring in additional equipment that can get the job done faster, more effectively, or even gear that just makes your life easier.

I have dabbled in woodworking over the past few years, tackling various projects here and there, such as building a workbench and constructing display boxes. Some of these tools are in my collection, while others remain an aspirational addition to my own workspace (such as a jointer). All of these power tools serve a purpose in the woodworking shop, and each one can amplify the capabilities available to you as you continue to gain skill and confidence.

