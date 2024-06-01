Makita Vs. Milwaukee: Who Sells The Better Compact Router?

First, it's important to note that both of these routers have a cordless design. While corded tools almost always offer more juice than their cordless counterparts, cordless tools have a distinct advantage — flexibility and convenience. Whether you need to move around your workspace freely or are working outdoors without easy access to a power outlet, a cordless router can be a game-changer.

Coming to this router from Makita, the power tool features a pretty durable construction that makes it resistant to water, at least to some degree. This is great if you're working in outdoor conditions where you might not be able to control the environment. The router also has an on/off button with a lock feature to keep it from accidentally turning on while you're transporting it or holding it. The slim body and rubberized grip make it easy for the user to hold on to this tool and operate it for extended durations, and the LED lights are a helpful feature since they can illuminate darker work areas. The tool also has an aluminum base that can be swapped out for a different base. Weighing 5.54 lb., Makita's router is definitely not as heavy as a full-sized router.

Milwaukee's compact router, in comparison, also has a solid construction with a large 4" base that adds to its stability. You can, however, swap out the base for a different one based on the task at hand. One of the highlights of this tool is that it weighs just 2.95 lb. — almost half as much as Makita's offering.