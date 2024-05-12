Everything You Need To Know About Makita Routers Before You Buy

Makita offers a selection of affordable power tools, including routers that are well suited to the DIY woodworker, professional trim carpenter, or cabinetmaker. Makita provides various corded and cordless router models as tool-only options or complete kits, each with its own set of useful features.

Traditional corded tools allow all-day use without the need to remember to charge a battery before starting your project. In addition, corded tools typically provide more consistent torque that won't fade like a cordless tool will as the battery runs low. This is most critical when making heavy cuts in hardwoods.

Cordless tools allow users to work on projects wherever they may be without having to string out an extension cord. While Makita's cordless routers tend to be more expensive than their corded counterparts, if you already own cordless Makita power tools, you likely already have enough batteries to make buying the "tool-only" router option attractive. Either Makita router version provides the power and precision necessary for professional results.