Everything You Need To Know About Makita Routers Before You Buy
Makita offers a selection of affordable power tools, including routers that are well suited to the DIY woodworker, professional trim carpenter, or cabinetmaker. Makita provides various corded and cordless router models as tool-only options or complete kits, each with its own set of useful features.
Traditional corded tools allow all-day use without the need to remember to charge a battery before starting your project. In addition, corded tools typically provide more consistent torque that won't fade like a cordless tool will as the battery runs low. This is most critical when making heavy cuts in hardwoods.
Cordless tools allow users to work on projects wherever they may be without having to string out an extension cord. While Makita's cordless routers tend to be more expensive than their corded counterparts, if you already own cordless Makita power tools, you likely already have enough batteries to make buying the "tool-only" router option attractive. Either Makita router version provides the power and precision necessary for professional results.
Corded Makita routers
Corded versions plug into a standard household outlet and include options with 1.25, 2.25, and 3.25 horsepower electric motors. Makita's Corded Fixed Base Variable Speed Compact Router sells for $149.00 at Home Depot and features a 1.25 horsepower 6.5-amp electric motor with variable speeds from 10,000 to 30,000 rpm. The Compact Router is 7.875 inches long, weighs 3.9 pounds, and comes with a fixed base, 0.25-inch collet, straight guide, and wrenches required for changing cutters. The aluminum motor housing features an ergonomic grip and fine-toothed rack and pinion depth adjustment for precise depth control.
Home Depot lists two versions of Makita's 2.25 horsepower fixed-base router, the standard two-handle style for $265.00 and the D-handled version for $309.00. Both routers feature 0.25- and 0.50-inch collet capacities and 11-amp electric motors with variable speeds ranging from 8,000 to 24,000 rpm. While both versions measure 8.75 inches long, the standard router weighs 7.2 pounds compared to the D-handle's 7.9 pounds.
Makita's 3.25 horsepower plunge router features a powerful 15-amp electric motor with 0.25- and 0.50-inch collet capacities, a 12.25-inch overall length, and a 13.4-pound net weight. Home Depot offers two versions for sale, one with variable speed priced at $399.00 and one with fixed speed at $339.00.
Makita's cordless routers
Makita offers a choice of 18- and 40-volt cordless routers. Home Depot sells the Makita 18-volt LXT Lithium-ion Brushless Compact Router for $199.00 without the required battery or charger. The compact cordless Makita LXT plunge base router features a sturdy aluminum base and housing with rack-and-pinion depth adjustment. It stands 8.875 inches tall with the 18-volt battery and weighs 4.6 pounds with the battery or 3.1 pounds without. The cordless LXT router also has variable speed control to keep rpm between 10,000 and 30,000.
Home Depot sells Makita's 40-volt max XGT Brushless Cordless Compact Router Tool-Only option for $229.00. With more power than the 18-volt Makita cordless router, the 40-volt version provides a 1.5 horsepower rating. It's also about an inch taller and four ounces heavier. Like its lower-voltage counterpart, the XGT Router provides variable speeds except with a range from 10,000 to up to 31,000 rpm.
All Makita routers come with some accessories, such as wrenches or guides. You'll need to provide cutters for any option and batteries for the tool-only cordless models, or consider some of the available router kits. Makita backs its corded routers with a one-year limited warranty, while its cordless routers receive three-year limited warranty protection.