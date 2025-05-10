10 Home Depot Products Every Woodworker Needs In Their Shop

Outfitting your shop as a woodworker is an exercise in patience. You've got to balance your budget with your aspirations, your ability, and the size of your workspace. As you gain experience, you'll be upgrading your equipment to keep up. But you've got to start somewhere, and for most of us, that means a trip to the local hardware store. And while a specialty store is great when you know what you need, heading to The Home Depot has a few advantages.

The big warehouse chain has stores everywhere, so returns and exchanges aren't as big a headache as they can be with other retailers. Prices and tools range from high-end brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt to more affordable labels like Ridgid and Ryobi. Those brands all have strengths, but it's nice to be able to find them all under one roof.

There are a few tools that every woodworker needs in their shop, and Home Depot carries all of them. Whether you choose to stick with one brand or to pick up the highest-rated product regardless of color or label, you can easily stock a brand-new workshop or outfit your garage with the tools you'll need to get started on your journey as a maker. We've put together a list of 10 products from a variety of brands that you can pick up at your nearby Home Depot. These are basic tools recommended by professionals and trusted voices on the internet, along with our own input, that serve as the building blocks of a woodworker's kit.

