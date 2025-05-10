10 Home Depot Products Every Woodworker Needs In Their Shop
Outfitting your shop as a woodworker is an exercise in patience. You've got to balance your budget with your aspirations, your ability, and the size of your workspace. As you gain experience, you'll be upgrading your equipment to keep up. But you've got to start somewhere, and for most of us, that means a trip to the local hardware store. And while a specialty store is great when you know what you need, heading to The Home Depot has a few advantages.
The big warehouse chain has stores everywhere, so returns and exchanges aren't as big a headache as they can be with other retailers. Prices and tools range from high-end brands like Milwaukee and DeWalt to more affordable labels like Ridgid and Ryobi. Those brands all have strengths, but it's nice to be able to find them all under one roof.
There are a few tools that every woodworker needs in their shop, and Home Depot carries all of them. Whether you choose to stick with one brand or to pick up the highest-rated product regardless of color or label, you can easily stock a brand-new workshop or outfit your garage with the tools you'll need to get started on your journey as a maker. We've put together a list of 10 products from a variety of brands that you can pick up at your nearby Home Depot. These are basic tools recommended by professionals and trusted voices on the internet, along with our own input, that serve as the building blocks of a woodworker's kit.
Bosch 12 Amp Corded Variable Speed Plunge & Fixed Base Router Kit
Learning to use a router is an eye-opening experience. I taught myself how to use them after receiving them as a gift from a cousin, and I've enjoyed throwing myself into the deep end with these tools, watching YouTube videos, and practicing on scrap wood to understand what they can do. And what they can do is just about anything.
The tools included in the Bosch 12 Amp Corded Variable Speed Plunge & Fixed Base Router Kit aren't beginner-level, but the pair of bases demonstrates the versatility of the router as a woodworking tool. Each has its benefits. The fixed base in this tag-team package is better suited for work that requires locked-in depths — edge work on a board or rounding table edges, for example. The plunge base uses springs in the base to pull the router's bit away from the material being worked, making it ideal for projects that require cuts or millwork in the middle of a board, or for milling detents for hardware in cabinetry. The most skilled plunge router users can use the one tool for both tasks, but I appreciate having separate tools for those applications.
Home Depot sells the Bosch 12 Amp Corded Variable Speed Plunge & Fixed Base Router Kit for $250. The kit comes with a router, both the fixed and plunge bases, adjustment tools, and a hard plastic carrying case.
Kreg Jig Pocket Hole System
Pocket holes are fantastic little secrets in woodworking, hiding fasteners in a carefully measured tube to keep project surfaces looking clean and unblemished. Essentially, you're drilling an oval-shaped tube into the surface of a workpiece at a precise angle, but not quite burrowing far enough to penetrate through the side. You then install a special self-tapping screw in that hole, and the screw joins and pulls your two pieces of wood together. It used to be a difficult process until Kreg introduced its pocket hole jig in 1990. Today, SlashGear believes that every woodworker should have one.
If you're making a project like a bookcase, box, or cabinet, a Kreg Jig Pocket Hole System is invaluable for joining wood at precise angles, while also hiding the fasteners that join the wood together. The Kreg jig guides the included drill bit to make a shallow pocket hole, perfect for a self-tapping screw that's easily filled in afterward, either using a plug or some wood filler. The tool itself has a little built-in pad to attach a C-clamp or face clamp, keeping the tool in place during drilling, and the kit comes with enough screws for a few small projects to acclimate yourself to the tool, and a hard plastic case to keep everything organized.
The Kreg Jig Pocket Hole System is available at Home Depot for $34, and additional fasteners and plugs are also sold there.
Titebond II Premium Wood Glue
Most projects that you'll be making in your woodworker's shop will involve attaching several pieces of wood together. There are a number of ways to do that, from dovetail joints and dadoes to nails or screws. But at the end of the day, if you're working with wood, you're going to want wood glue. Nails or screws are great for heavy-duty work, but wood glue is well known for creating a bond that's often stronger than those without the need to cover unsightly holes or tears.
Titebond II has been called the strongest wood glue by trusted YouTuber Project Farm — although SlashGear has seen other sources claim otherwise — and countless pros use the stuff because of its easy cleanup, water resistance, and quick curing time. The manufacturer lists Titebond II's strength at 3,750 psi, falling neatly in between Titebond III's 4,000 psi rating and OG Titebond's 3,600 psi. Its use time is a quick 3 to 5 minutes, although a particularly hot shop will cause any glue to take a bit longer to cure, given the conditions. Titebond III is also FDA approved for "indirect food contact," making it useful for projects that may involve food storage. It's a great thing to have on hand, and with a shelf life of around two years, even investing $25 in the gallon bottle available at Home Depot isn't the most unreasonable option if you're planning on lining up a number of projects.
Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 2 Gal. HEPA Filter Portable Wet/Dry Dust Extractor/Vacuum
Dust management is a perpetual issue in woodworking. It's not the most glamorous addition to your workshop, but it beats constant stopping and cleaning after every stage of work. While a massive dust extraction system may be the dream, a smaller solution like this is also practical, especially if you're a novice woodworker or have a small space to manage.
The Makita Extractor/Vacuum is small and light enough to move around the shop and hook up to any of the tools we've listed, pulling fresh dust directly into the machine. With its available shoulder strap, cleanup around the shop is easy as well. The battery on this vacuum provides up to 60 minutes of runtime. This Makita Extractor/Vacuum also operates as a blower, in case you just need to clear some sawdust off your workbench and out of the garage.
The Makita 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 2 Gallon HEPA Filter Portable Wet/Dry Dust Extractor/Vacuum can be picked up at Home Depot for just over $200. However, if you're looking for a dust collection system and this tool isn't what you're looking for, check out this SlashGear article on other setups for a small shop.
DeWalt 15a Corded 12-½ Bench Planer
A planer and a jointer may seem like luxuries in many woodworkers' shops, but for folks who don't have access to quality lumber the tools are a godsend. I have wasted hours laying boards on the ground alongside other confused-looking folks at my local Home Depot, trying to find that mythical perfect board. Unfortunately, unless you're willing to pay more for S4S (Surfaced 4 Sides) lumber, the rough pieces you'll get at most lumber yards are just that — rough.
Professionals will use a planer and jointer together to mill their wood to exact specifications, but many suggest purchasing a planer first if you have to choose just one. A jointer flattens one face of the wood and squares up one edge. A planer is then used to flatten the second face while also making it parallel to the first. But even a basic bench planer can help to give any woodworker a great starting point for their projects, providing even thicknesses and cleaning up rough wood with a few light passes on either side.
The DeWalt 15a Corded 12-½" Bench Planer is relatively small and affordable, at around $530, making it a solid pick for beginners or those with limited space to work with. It's got three disposable, reversible knives that can make up to 96 cuts per inch, and reviews say it's great for DIY work, transforming raw boards and leftover lumber into nice-looking project wood.
Ridgid 18v SubCompact Brushless Random Orbit Sander
Romantics will tell you that hand sanding brings you closer to the wood you're working with than any other action. It also takes forever, and isn't practical for larger projects or deadline work. For those jobs, or for people who simply prefer power tools, a random orbit sander is crucial for preserving your sanity while finishing your wood project.
Oscillations and orbits work together to remove sanding marks while smoothing your wood to a perfect finish that you'll see even after applying stain. We've written before about dual-action polishers for automotive uses like polishing. A random orbit sander is similar in its ability to produce a quality finish, but without the added power and heat that a dual-action tool can generate.
The Ridgid 18V SubCompact Brushless Random Orbit Sander uses hook-and-loop pads for quick swapping and can produce 7,000 to 11,000 orbits per minute. It's compatible with either a dust bag or vacuum to minimize sawdust, and the manufacturer says that this sander is the industry's most compact random orbit sander. I have one of these little guys, and can attest to its ergonomic design — I find it more comfortable to use than the wired mouse sander that I've had since my dad taught me basic woodworking as a kid. It's cordless, meaning it might be a better value for those folks already invested in the Ridgid 18V battery system, but at $100 for the bare tool at Home Depot, it's a good sander, and another fine addition to your woodworking shop.
Ryobi ONE+ Cordless Jig Saw
Different saws perform different functions, and as a woodworker, it's important to have the right tool for the job at hand. However, it's not exactly cheap to invest in a half-dozen saws right out of the gate, so whether you're just starting out, have a limited budget, or are working in a smaller shop, prioritization is key. That means putting more importance on tools that can perform more than one task.
A jigsaw is one of the more flexible tools in the shop. In addition to making intricate curved cuts quickly, this humble little tool can combine with a drill to make plunge cuts like a router, chop thin lumber or other materials in a pinch, and even perform some of the functions of a band saw, making it an important addition to your shop.
The Ryobi ONE+ Cordless Jig Saw features a variable speed trigger for improved control over your cuts, topping out at 3,000 strokes per minute (spm). Swapping blades is quick and doesn't require a tool, and Ryobi says this tool produces 30% less vibration than previous models. The tool is also cordless, which is great when you're making a complicated cut and don't have to keep moving your power cord.
The Ryobi ONE+ Cordless Jig Saw, part of the massive Ryobi ONE+ series of tools, can be purchased from Home Depot as a bare tool for $69.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Brushless Cordless 7-¼ Circular Saw
A circular saw is great for long, precise cuts. The tool is also useful for chopping 2x4s down, crosscutting thicker pieces like 4x4s, performing rip or plunge cuts, or cutting pieces on an angle. If you're working with limited space or funds, a circular saw can also substitute for a table saw in some situations. It's one of the more versatile tools in a woodworker's shop, and with the other tools on this list, it can help compensate for more specialized tools you haven't yet added to your kit.
Milwaukee is one of the favored brands of professionals, due in no small part to constant innovation, dependable products, and well-designed tools. The Milwaukee M18 Fuel Brushless Cordless 7-¼" Circular Saw is one of the top-rated woodworking tools at Home Depot, and its motor can deliver up to 6,000 RPM and up to 750 cuts on a single charge. Bevel detents at 22.5 and 45 degrees make accurate bevel cuts simple, and depth detents can help with plunge cuts. An electric brake makes this tool feel safer when compared to traditional circular saws that need to wind down when you release the trigger, and the integrated LED light helps keep you on track with that pencil mark you've laid out.
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel Brushless Cordless 7-¼" Circular Saw can be purchased from Home Depot for $250.
Empire 5-¾ L Scriber With Magnet
When you're plotting cuts, you'll need something to mark your layout. Most of us use a pencil (or a Sharpie, if that's what's around), but pros often suggest a scriber, scratch awl, or marking knife. Pencils can have irregular thicknesses, and markings can vary on a single line based on pressure or angle, while a scratch awl looks like a wooden turkey baster with a shiv attached and handles just about as well. A scriber or marking knife is a more consistent and elegant solution.
The Empire 5-¾" L Scriber With Magnet is one of the better scribers around. Most scribers look like a silver pen with a longer metal tip. The knurled aluminum handle of this Empire scriber ensures a more solid grip on the tool when marking wood or metal, even with gloves on, and its carbide tip lasts an incredibly long time. The scriber has a sharp tip that is useful for marking up your tools, no matter the material, as our shop foreman insisted we all do at one of my first automotive jobs. It has a handy little magnet on the top to help collect dropped fasteners, and at around $7 at Home Depot, you can always pick up a replacement if you lose yours or decide it would make a handy hole punch.
Swanson 12 Aluminum Speed Square and 8 Speedlite Speed Square Combo
Accurate angles and straight lines are keys to laying out your projects, whether you're a professional, DIY enthusiast, or just starting out, and the Speed Square is essential to that task. Albert Swanson came up with the Speed Square in 1925, and it has been helping carpenters, welders, and roofers since its introduction.
The humble Speed Square, also called a rafter square or triangle square, gets its name from the time you'll save using this one tool, which incorporates features of several layout tools, including a miter square, protractor, saw guide, and line scriber. From verifying square ends to marking angles and even verifying the alignment of your circular saw, a Speed Square can save you time, money, and frustration.
A Speed Square is as much a part of a woodworker's shop as a saw or sander. The various lines, markings, and gradations printed all over the 12-inch aluminum triangle included in the Swanson Speed Square Combo are invaluable for tradespeople, saving them time on individual measurements for things like stud widths, rafter angles and lengths, and more. The durable construction of the tool makes it useful as a saw guide, as well. The smaller, lighter orange plastic Speed Square in this kit is great for more delicate materials like siding or plastics, where a heavier square might mar the surface.
The Swanson 12" Aluminum Speed Square and 8" Speedlite Speed Square Combo will cost you around $12 at Home Depot.
Methodology
This list of Home Depot products every woodworker should have in their shop was put together using a variety of data, along with my own experience as an amateur woodworker and maker. The list of tools was created after referencing blogs from trusted woodworkers and pro sites, sales data from Home Depot, and the opinions of a friend who is a professional woodworker and cabinet maker. Brands were chosen based on product ratings and sales information from the Home Depot, with the idea of offering up a diverse list of brands rather than listing several products from a single toolmaker. And if you've already got all the tools on this list, be sure to check out our guide to 11 woodworking tools under $100 worth investing in.