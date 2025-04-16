Why Every Woodworker Should Have A Pocket Hole Jig In Their Toolkit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of methods for making a strong joint between two pieces of wood. Dowels or biscuits can strengthen a joint by adding an extra piece of wood that serves as a sort of pin. Then you have more advanced forms of traditional woodworking joinery, like dovetail or tongue-and-groove joints. These involve shaping the wood so that boards can fit together like puzzle pieces, ensuring that they will be difficult to break apart.

Finally, you have pocket joints. These involve getting a jig that clamps onto the board and serves as a guide for a special drill bit. When used in tandem, these make a slightly angled pocket hole in the side or end of the board. Special self-piloting screws are then fed through the pocket and used to join this board to another piece of wood.

Some woodworkers may turn their nose up at the pocket hold jig, as they find the drilled-out pockets less appealing than some more seamless styles of joinery. That said, there are a few compelling reasons why every woodworker should consider adding one to their tool kit, especially if you're looking for affordable woodworking tools to add to your collection.

