Is A Jigsaw Worth Adding To Your Power Tool Collection? Here's When To Use One

So, the million-dollar question: Do you actually need a jigsaw in your power tool lineup? It depends on what kind of work you're specifically doing. If all you're doing is cutting boards in half, that would probably be a better job for a circular or miter saw. However, if you need to cut out very specific shapes or cut boards into unusual curves or edges, that's the jigsaw's territory.

Advertisement

Incidentally, while we say "boards," a jigsaw is more than capable of cutting into materials besides wood, so long as you have the right blade attachment. With different universal Ryobi blades, a jigsaw can make similarly precise cuts into fiberglass, drywall, and even thin metal. If you work professionally as a contractor or woodworker, you may benefit from having a jigsaw on your tool belt.

What about outside the professional realm, though? Even if you're not using a jigsaw to make money, it could still be to your benefit to keep one around. Jigsaws are excellent buddies for hobbies and crafts. The aforementioned shape-cutting makes them great for creating small wooden decorations like picture frames. A cordless jigsaw from a brand like Makita would be great for building and assembling a shelf. A jigsaw is also a secret weapon when the fall season rolls around, as it makes cutting faces into jack-o-lanterns much easier than using a knife. If you like to create your own crafts and decorations, you definitely want a jigsaw in your collection.

Advertisement