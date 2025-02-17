Is A Jigsaw Worth Adding To Your Power Tool Collection? Here's When To Use One
If you've just begun a personal collection of power tools, the sheer scope of tools that are available can feel a bit intimidating. At a glance, many of them may seem like they do the same thing, which can make you wonder whether or not you really need them. More often than not, the answer to that question depends heavily on what exactly you plan on using your tools for, especially if you're using them in a professional or hobbyist capacity.
Take, for example, the jigsaw. The small, motor-powered blade of a jigsaw may seem less overtly useful for woodwork than other tools intended for cutting, and depending on what you're trying to cut, that could be the case. However, if you're looking to perform finer detail work with wood such as circular or beveled cuts, then a jigsaw could prove to be more beneficial than other cutting implements. It's also invaluable for certain kinds of craft projects, which could warrant a jigsaw purchase on Amazon for a highly-rated model, like the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Jig Saw.
A jigsaw is intended for carefully curved cuts
The primary purpose of a jigsaw is to make various kinds of cuts into multiple types of materials, chiefly wood. To give you a frame of reference, let's consider a circular saw — a circular saw's large, fast-spinning blade can easily cut through wooden boards and other materials of medium-to-heavy thickness. However, a circular saw does its best work when it cuts in a straight line.
A jigsaw, on the other hand, is more of a precision tool. Its smaller blade allows you to change the angle of the cut more or less at a moment's notice. This finer level of control allows you to make cuts that simply wouldn't be realistic with other power saws. A jigsaw can cut a circle of just about any size, from a little button to a large disc, not to mention other precise angles like triangles, squares, and more.
A jigsaw is necessary for detailed work and nice for craft projects
So, the million-dollar question: Do you actually need a jigsaw in your power tool lineup? It depends on what kind of work you're specifically doing. If all you're doing is cutting boards in half, that would probably be a better job for a circular or miter saw. However, if you need to cut out very specific shapes or cut boards into unusual curves or edges, that's the jigsaw's territory.
Incidentally, while we say "boards," a jigsaw is more than capable of cutting into materials besides wood, so long as you have the right blade attachment. With different universal Ryobi blades, a jigsaw can make similarly precise cuts into fiberglass, drywall, and even thin metal. If you work professionally as a contractor or woodworker, you may benefit from having a jigsaw on your tool belt.
What about outside the professional realm, though? Even if you're not using a jigsaw to make money, it could still be to your benefit to keep one around. Jigsaws are excellent buddies for hobbies and crafts. The aforementioned shape-cutting makes them great for creating small wooden decorations like picture frames. A cordless jigsaw from a brand like Makita would be great for building and assembling a shelf. A jigsaw is also a secret weapon when the fall season rolls around, as it makes cutting faces into jack-o-lanterns much easier than using a knife. If you like to create your own crafts and decorations, you definitely want a jigsaw in your collection.