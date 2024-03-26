5 Makita Tools That Will Come In Handy While Building Custom Shelves
Building custom shelves may be an exciting project, but it can soon become stressful if you don't have the correct equipment. If you're looking to build professional-looking shelves, Makita offers a diverse range of tools that give a polished finish.
Using Makita's practical tools will make fitting your shelves effortless from start to finish. Fitting the shelves is only one part of the process. You'll want to ensure the shelves can carry your intended weight and remain sturdy over time. You might also want curved or beveled edges that you won't get from your standard table saw. With built-in technologies unique to Makita, its products deliver top performance and endurance so that you can build high-quality, stable shelves.
Makita is well-known for building high-quality DIY tools, and it doesn't fail at offering powerful tools for shelving. Aimed to provide maximum efficiency, these tools allow you to reduce your workload while designing long-lasting shelves. Check out these five Makita tools for your next DIY shelving project.
DHP486Z 18V Brushless Cordless Combi Drill
A combi drill is a highly practical tool any handyman should own. Their multifunctionality makes them appropriate for a wide range of applications, including fitting skirting, assembling furniture, and fitting shelves. As the name implies, a combi drill can be used for a combination of tasks, namely drilling and fitting screws. They can drill holes through both metal and wood, perfect for drilling pilot holes and attaching shelf brackets for your custom shelves. Combi drills can switch effortlessly from drilling mode to screwdriver mode, so you can be more productive when fitting your shelves.
The Makita DHP486Z 18V Combi Drill is an excellent all-rounder for efficient shelf-fitting. The combi drill comes with two motor speed settings and an electronic brake for ultra-precision. Compatible with any Makita 5.0Ah battery pack, which offers a generous charge time of 45 minutes, you'll be able to fit your shelves without long breaks. The drill is equipped with 21 torque settings, so that you can achieve the right balance for sturdy shelves.
DTD156 Impact Driver LXT
When securing shelves, it's essential to ensure all fastenings are tight and consistent. An impact driver delivers high levels of torque to guarantee safe and stable shelves. With proper torque levels, you can prevent the dangers of overloading shelves and be sure that your shelves don't become loose over time.
The DTD156 Impact Driver LXT is a compact, powerful tool for fitting secure screws to your shelf. With a 4-pole motor, the impact driver delivers a high-torque performance (at a maximum level of 155Nm) for the tightest fittings. And, with an overall size of just over 5 1/2 inches, you can use the tool easily in awkward and tight spaces.
Shelves are not always the brightest of places, but thanks to the equipped LED light, you can brighten your workspace to improve visibility. The DTD156 also features a soft rubber hand grip for extra comfort. Impact drivers are a solid option when building your custom shelves as they offer more power than traditional drills.
XAG25Z 18V Angle Grinder
A reliable angle grinder is a must-have tool for carving precise shelves. When used with different discs, they can be handy for a wide range of purposes while fitting your shelves. If you're refurbishing an old shelf, you can use them to remove rust or paint. You can also use them when polishing your shelves by removing any rough edges.
Makita's XAG25Z 18V Angle Grinder is a multipurpose tool that uses a brushless motor to improve efficiency and keep the system cool. With backward compatibility, you can use the grinder with a variety of wheels. The grinder works smoothly with grinding discs (for smoothing out rough surfaces) and cut-off discs (for cutting metal brackets for your shelf). If you're left-handed, don't worry—you can screw a handle on either side of the grinder for optimal comfort.
Makita's XAG25Z 18V Angle Grinder offers an effortless workflow thanks to its X-Lock technology. The X-Lock system allows for faster disc replacement without the need for additional accessories. Simply push up the lever to remove and replace the disc. Overall, the XAG25Z is a reliable multipurpose tool that requires minimal maintenance.
SP6000J Plunge Circular Saw
Makita offers a range of circular saws for making precise cuts for your shelves. When picking a saw, it's important to check its capablity to make angled cuts (up to 45 degrees is best).
Makita's SP6000J Circular Saw offers consistent, straight cuts for making neat DIY shelves. The 6 1/2-inch saw offers variable speed settings from 2,000 to 5,200 RPM alongside a constant speed mechanism for maintaining precision. With a bevel capacity of -1 to 48 degrees, you can easily create custom cuts for your shelves. And, with a built-in vacuum system, you don't have to worry about debris disturbing your workspace.
One big selling point of the SP6000J is its compatibility with Makita's guide rails. When used together, the saw delivers accurate, straight cuts with a splinter-free finish. The saw also comes with a depth stop feature, so you can maintain a consistent cut depth throughout your project. With rubberized handles, you won't experience any strain if you're working long hours on your shelves.
XVJ04Z 18V Cordless Jigsaw
A jigsaw is another handy tool for building shelves, especially if you want to carve unique designs. They are capable of carving several shapes, including curved cuts and bevel cuts. They can also easily cut through plastic and thin metals, making them ideal for shelf brackets.
Choosing the right jigsaw is easy, thanks to Makita's guide rail system. Makita offers a wide selection of jig saws that are compatible with Makita's guide rails. The XVJ04Z 18V Cordless Jigsaw is a powerful and compact cutting tool, weighing a mere 3.8 pounds. Built with locks from 0–45 degrees, you can make awkward cuts without the stress. The Jigsaw's D-handle design allows for an easy grip and use of the controls, including the speed trigger and lock-on button. With a built-in lever for removing blades, you can work on your shelves without frequent interruptions. The battery life is anything but short. When used with a 5.0Ah battery, the jigsaw is capable of cutting up to 135 feet of 1-inch MDF in one charge.
Makita offers an impressive range of tools that can simplify shelf-building. If you're looking to achieve maximum precision and waste less time, you can't be disappointed.