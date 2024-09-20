Are Ryobi's Jigsaw Blades Universal (And How Much Do They Cost)?

Ryobi lands smack in the middle of popular power tool brands rankings, earning kudos for versatility but getting dinged for its (perhaps undeserved) reputation as a less than professional quality brand. Ryobi is owned by Techtronic Industries (TTI), which also controls Milwaukee Tools, Ridgid, and a handful of home appliance brands like Dirt Devil and Hoover.

Ryobi's OnePlus 18-volt jigsaw is one of its more useful low-priced tools. Ryobi also makes its own brand of jigsaw blades, which it sells in various sized multi-packs on its website and through many nationwide and online retailers. If you own another brand of jigsaw, you might be wondering if Ryobi's blades are universal, meaning can they be used on a Milwaukee, Bosch, Makita, or other brand saw? Also, how much do Ryobi's blades cost in comparison to other jigsaw blades?

Ryobi advertises its blades as having a universal shank, meaning they should fit snugly in most other brands of saw. Before you do any actual cutting with Ryobi blades in another manufacturer's saw, you should do a dry run in the air (facing away from people and other damageable items) at full speed to make sure they fit securely without wobbling.

