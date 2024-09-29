6 Things You Need To Consider Before Buying Ryobi Tools
Ryobi has a rich history of innovation, so it's no wonder it's one of the more popular brands of power tools. In fact, Ryobi is a sister company of Milwaukee, both of which are owned by Techtronic Industries. You won't find Ryobi in stores like Menards or Lowe's, but the tool company does have a contract with Home Depot, and additionally, there are many places you can find Ryobi tools online like Walmart, Amazon, and of course Ryobi's website.
There's more to Ryobi than just drills and circular saws. There is an abundance of different cutting-edge pieces of equipment for tasks from your standard DIY projects to off-road adventures. However, before you start collecting Ryobi products, there are a few things you should consider. What types of power tool options are there? Which battery systems power which tools? Would the Ryobi Link storage system be a good fit for you? Having these questions answered will help ensure that you are purchasing the right gear for your tool bag.
Which Ryobi battery system is right for you?
Though Ryobi does sell tool storage options and hand tools like a measuring tape or a knife, the tool company's business is mostly power tools belonging to one of four battery lines — 18V ONE+, 40V, 80V, or USB Lithium. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ battery line can power over 300 products. Many have great reviews, but some stand out according to users.
Ryobi's 40V batteries power tools such as string trimmers, blowers, pressure washers, and chainsaws. It's also the battery line for Ryobi's innovative Expand-It attachment system that allows different yard power tools to attach to one powerhead. The 80V battery system solely powers Ryobi's lawn mowers – mostly the ride on kind, with one push mower. However, these mowers are not cheap — the lowest-priced riding mower goes for $2,999.
Lastly, Ryobi has the USB Lithium tool line that features several smaller hand tools that use a 4V rechargeable battery. These tools include a heated cushion, lights, screwdrivers, and even a spray mop.
Corded tools still have a presence
Corded power tools, though not as convenient as cordless, are still a necessity when you need a lot of power for a long period. Tools like chainsaws and pressure washers tend to be used during long-lasting projects and can run a battery down quickly. Ryobi has several electric pressure washers to choose from plus a variety of accessories to go with them. One of the neatest appliances is the Pressure Washer Water Broom which can clean dirt off of the driveway or the undercarriage of your vehicle.
The most important thing to understand when it comes to Ryobi's corded tools is choosing the right extension cord to go along with it. It goes by the cord length, wire size, and the tool's ampere. For example, Ryobi's log splitter has a 15-amp electric motor. According to the tool's manual, for a 25-foot cord length, it should use a 14 gauge, and for a 50-foot cord length, it should use a 12 gauge. It is advised not to use an extension cord longer than that. Check your corded tool's manual to learn what kind of extension cord it needs.
Ryobi generators: powering your power tools and more
Ryobi offers more than just power tools and a few battery systems. The tool company has power sources, power stations, and generators — each type is used for a different kind of job. You can charge your power tool's batteries, run a corded power tool, have one on hand for home emergencies, or even bring one camping to power your electronic devices. If you're just looking for something small, the 40V 300 Watt Electric Start Inverter Power Source is $99. It runs off a 40V battery and is perfect for phone charging and powering other gadgets.
Ryobi's power stations and generators are the bigger power suppliers used for keeping the lights on and running the AC during emergencies. They come with different wattage allowances and run off different types of sources. The 40V 1800 Watt Battery Power Station uses the 40V battery system. It can do 3,000 starting watts and 1,800 running watts which can give you approximately 36 phone charges, 4.5 laptop charges, or six hours runtime for a 50-watt device.
Ryobi also sells several gas-powered generators with a range of wattage capacities. The largest one is the 6,500 Watt Gasoline Powered Generator — however, it's also the most expensive at $900.
All about Ryobi Link Modular Storage System
Following Milwaukee's success with its Packout system, Ryobi came out with an innovative storage system that has unique accessories to organize more than just your tools. Ryobi Link Mobile Storage starts with the Rolling Tool Box, which you can purchase by itself for $90. However, you can opt to buy a system that comes with more toolboxes or a tool crate. For example, the Link Rolling Tool Box, Medium Tool Box, and Standard Tool Box is $179, while the Link Rolling Tool Box, Standard Tool Box, and Tool Crate is $190. There are other combos that you can choose from which come with different sized tool boxes and even a Dolly Rolling Base instead of the Rolling Tool Box. It all depends on your mobile needs.
Ryobi also has its Link Wall Storage, and a two-pack of Link Wall Rails costs $25. You can also go for the full monty and purchase the 20 Piece Wall Storage Kit for $169 which comes with six rails and 13 hooks of varying ability to hold drills, ladders, a skateboard, and more. Each rail is 33 inches long and has a 75 pounds per linear foot weight capacity. The bulges on the rails are what the accessories or the toolboxes link into — you simply lock the hook or box between the two bulges or on top of one. With this modular system, you can place the rails all together to create one big wall or stagger them to create a flow that works for you.
Understanding Ryobi's registration and warranties
Whenever you purchase a Ryobi tool, the company encourages you to register your device. You'll have expedited service requests, because your product is already in the system, and receive timely notifications. You'll also be able to find troubleshooting instructions for your power tools quickly. On top of all that, as soon as your registration is completed, Ryobi will automatically enter you in its annual $10,000 sweepstakes.
In terms of your devices' warranties, Ryobi has a list of 10 categories of warranties. Everything from hand-held and stationary power tools, generators, sprayers, storage, and more. It's important to take notice of your warranty policy as soon as you purchase a Ryobi product because they can differ. For example, some tools have a three-year limited warranty and 90-day exchange policy whereas the USB Lithium power tools only have a two-year limited warranty and 90-day exchange policy.
Additionally, generators work differently depending on the power source and what it's being used for. Gas and 18V generators have a three-year limited warranty whereas 40V generators have a five-year limited warranty. These limits are only if the generator is being used for personal, family, or household use. If they are being used for commercial or rental purposes, there is either only a 30-day or 90-day limited warranty. On a positive note, though, Ryobi's Link Storage System has a limited lifetime warranty.
What are professional reviewers and everyday users saying?
If you ask someone who is an avid Milwaukee or Makita user, there's a chance you'll hear that Ryobi is mid-grade and that you should invest in a more reliable tool brand. The fact of the matter, though, is that many who actively use Ryobi consider the tools to be solid, especially if you're using them for typical home fixes and projects.
According to ProTool Reviews, a professional online review publication, there is often negative comments from pros whenever a Ryobi tool gets a positive review. However, the publication has also noticed that several professionals will use Ryobi on everyday job sites. Even if some Ryobi tools don't perform as well as top brands, others, like the 18V Brushless Impact Driver, offer plenty of power while only being $119, which is cheaper than Milwaukee's version.
When it comes to everyday tasks, there is a consensus from the average user who doesn't need a heavy-duty power tool for intense job site performance — Ryobi is a useful tool brand for beginners.