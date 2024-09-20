Ryobi Power Source Vs. Power Station Vs. Generator: What's The Difference?

Some people may worry that power stations are just overpriced gadgets, but having portable electrical power while camping or living off-grid, or simply using one when experiencing a power outage at home, can be a big difference. Whether you rely on powered medical devices like CPAP machines, are using power tools to build an off-grid cabin, or enjoy watching your favorite sporting events at your campsite, Ryobi offers multiple methods to power those endeavors.

Along with other high-tech Ryobi products you might not know existed, the company provides power storage and generation devices like the Power Source, Power Station, and a line of gas-powered generators. These Ryobi power options provide options to plug in various power cords including standard 120-volt AC appliances, USB-A, USB-C, and, in some cases, 30-amp RV plug-ins.

Ryobi's Power Source units use the company's battery systems to provide portable electrical power. Ryobi's Power Stations are more robust systems, delivering up to 1800 watts of continuous portable power and smartphone connectivity. While the Power Source and Power Station options simply transfer or store electricity, Ryobi's gas-powered generators make electricity to be used or stored by other devices. Ryobi provides several gas generator options, but inverter-type generators are typically best suited for powering most types of electronics, so we'll focus on those.

