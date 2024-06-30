What Is An Inverter Generator & How Does One Work?

Whether camping where there's not a source of electricity or the power goes out at home and you need it back up sooner rather than later, a generator is a useful tool. While there are several variations and considerations for generators, it all comes down to your personal needs and preferences. If you're looking for something to keep your home appliances running in case the power goes out, an Inverter generator is the ideal option. They're slightly more expensive, but they're safer for smaller electronics like computers. Inverter generators are safer for appliances because of their total harmonic distortion (THD). A lower THD is "cleaner," which isn't the same as "clean energy" from solar power, but it's more suitable for the electronics commonly used in the home. Inverter generators produce power with similar THD as wall outlets.

Briggs & Stratton makes one of the most popular inverter generators on the market that's ideal for home appliances. They even come in different forms, depending on your tastes. If you want something inside that's quiet and doesn't standout too much, you can purchase a closed-frame model. On the other hand, if you want the generator outside or you're not picky when it comes to the aesthetics of the generator, you can go with an open-frame. Closed-frame variants produce less noise, but open-frame inverter generators can handle larger loads. Even though they're louder, they're typically always 50% quieter than other generators.