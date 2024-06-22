5 Gas-Powered Engines We Wish Ford Still Made

Ford has made some truly remarkable engines since the company was founded in 1903, and its motors power everything from massive trucks to iconic muscle cars, and track-bound race cars to warplanes and tanks. While it's hard to choose just five engines the U.S. automaker designed and made, we're looking at five class-leading gasoline-powered engines that arguably outshone other contemporary engines across its history. Some were chosen for their reliability, and others for sheer performance or record-breaking specifications. These are engines that Ford no longer makes, but we wish it did still, even if only for the bragging rights of owning new versions of them.

Our wishlist of five Ford engines starts in the 1960s and goes up to the 2010s. It has the supercharged Trinity V8 engine that delivered a staggering 662 HP and was seen in the early 2010s Ford Shelby GT500; the much-lauded inline six Ford 300 engine that was used in various forms for over 30 years; the SHO Taurus V6, a high-performance version of a family car engine that rivaled those found in muscle cars of the time; one of the largest V8 engines ever produced by Ford — the 8.7-liter Super Duty V8, and finally, the FE series 427 V8, which had a stellar NASCAR career and won all three podiums at the 1966 Le Mans.