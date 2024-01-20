10 Of The Most Impressive Ford Engines Ever Built

Thanks to the success of the Model T, the Ford Motor Company has been sending an array of engines into the world powering cars, trucks, tractors, and even airplanes. Early innovations in designing machines that would be reliable and affordable have given way to efficient and effective manufacturing processes making Ford one of the biggest companies on the planet.

Every living American and probably the vast majority of people elsewhere have been in or around a vehicle or machine powered by a Ford engine. They are ubiquitous and durable products that help keep life moving for everyday people. Furthermore, Ford's high-performance engines are legendary, and they are found in some of the fastest passenger cars and race cars on the planet. People have come to know and depend on Ford for quality products, whether that is the 20-horsepower Model T four-cylinder, a 427 Cobra Jet, or a modern EcoBoost.

While many engines from this company's history are impressive, these 10 examples rise above the rest.