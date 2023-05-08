Cars You Won't Believe Share The Same Engines

Gas-fired internal combustion engines have been around for more than 160 years. Many historians point to Belgian Jean Joseph Étienne Lenoir as the guy who came up with the first successful commercial engine because he was the first to patent one in 1860 and the first to get them produced in significant numbers.

Over the ensuing century and six decades, as many different engines have been built as there are stars in the night sky. In other words, a lot. So it seems entirely reasonable to assume that from time to time, car makers would utilize things that have already been built. Why reinvent the wheel (so to speak) when you don't have to, right?

Such is the case with the cars we present to you here. Somehow, someway, these very different vehicles share the same power plant under the hood. It may be weird, but at least it makes finding parts easier.