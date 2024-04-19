6 Of The Best Engines Ever Put In A Ford

Ford is one of the United States' most enduring automakers, with a legacy that goes back to 1903 and got a hand-cranked start with the 1908 Model T and its 22 horsepower T-4 engine. Ford would eventually sell more than 15 million Model Ts before discontinuing it in 1927, but later produced industry icons like the Mustang and F150 pickup, which has ranked as the best-selling model of any type in the United States for 42 consecutive years and counting.

The first Mustang to hit the road in 1964 did so with a relatively underpowered 170 cubic inch straight six engine as standard equipment, and the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse Edition has a high-output 5.0 liter (305 cubic inch) V8 that makes 500 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque. In the years between the Model T and the Dark Horse Mustang came a long list of capable and dependable engines that land in the wide space between them in terms of performance, but all fit comfortably in any catalog of noteworthy powerplants.

[Featured image by sv1ambo via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-BY 2.0]