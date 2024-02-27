All About The Inline 6 Engine That Powered The Very First Mustang

The 170 cubic-inch inline-six in the Mustang was originally known as the "Thriftpower" engine before becoming known as the "Falcon Six" because, as you might expect, it was available in the Ford Falcon. Its original 144 cubic inch displacement was stroked to 170 cubic inches for the 1961 model year of the Falcon and powered the faster versions of the 1962 Mercury Comet before it found its way under the hood of Ford's new two-door sports car: the Mustang.

Between Mustangs, Falcons, early Broncos, and a long list of other vehicles mounting the Thriftpower 170, thousands if not millions of that engine were made. So, while they may not be the most glamorous offering throughout Ford's history, they are plentiful. Given its standard overhead-valve construction and a simple integral intake manifold setup and carburetor, there's not much that can go wrong with them.

Best of all, though, the six-cylinder Mustangs are undoubtedly the cheapest ones to buy today. Scraping the bottom of the barrel may even land you one with the non-synchro-first-gear three-speed manual transmission, which was the base model transmission offering. If you're on the hunt for a classic Mustang project car, especially if you plan to put a modern powerplant in it, hunting for one of these six-cylinder models could be a winning strategy. Alternatively, if you just want classic Mustang styling without breaking the bank or cranking the power, 101 horsepower is more than enough for a daily driver.