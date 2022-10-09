You Can Buy A Brand New 1968 Ford Mustang, But It Isn't Cheap
Fans of the classics can buy a brand-new 1966, 1967 or 1968 Mustang replica. On the outside, these cars look every bit like a vintage Mustang, but underneath, they're outfitted with the latest technology and automotive know-how. Founder and CEO Tom Scarpello got the ponies up and running at Revology in 2015. Scarpello worked at Ford for 17 years and headed up the Special Vehicle Team for six of those (1998 to 2004).
His goal in creating the company was to build reproduction Mustangs "with all of the classic style and character of the original," but decked out with all the bells, whistles and functionality found in today's modern cars (via Revology).
But these aren't just your typical run-of-the-mill restomods where you simply bolt on the latest, brand new, top-of-the-line aftermarket products to a truly classic car. According to Scarpello, adding new parts to an old vehicle can adversely impact and compromise its overall performance, reliability, comfort and safety.
The Revology cars are wholly engineered from the ground up with all the latest and best systems and components, so they all blend together seamlessly without compromise (via Revology). As Scarpello puts it, they are building an entirely new Mustang — unibody to final assembly — from scratch.
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery
The Orlando, Florida, based company was the first Ford licensed to produce replicas of its famous 1965 to 1970 Mustangs. They are one of only four authorized to build licensed reproduction Shelby GTs worldwide (via Revology).
Customers can buy one of the seven offered models, based on original Ford VIN numbers, or mix and match any number of trims, packages, colors or other features to create something unique. The company even built a one-off reproduction 1965 Mustang Coupe, because the owner wanted to replace one he'd had since college, which he said was a "basket case" of a car.
Three offered models come from 1966: the Convertible, a 2+2 Fastback, and the Shelby GT350/GT350H. Three more hail from 1967: a GT/GTA 2+2 Fastback, the Shelby GT350, and a Shelby GT500. And the last one is from 1968 in the form of the GT 2+2 Fastback. Base prices start around the $250,000 range, with the cheapest being the 1967 Mustang GT/GTA 2+2 Fastback at $248,355, and the 1967 Shelby GT500 being the most expensive at $320,600.
Revology cars are all hand-built and made to order. You can pick the standard 460HP Ford 5.0L Ti-VCT DOHC "Coyote" engine or up the ante with the 710HP ROUSH Performance RSC 5.0L Ti-VCT DOHC "Coyote" supercharged and inter-cooled engine.
This old pony comes with a new car smell
You can get a headliner and sun visors trimmed with genuine Alcantara, but that requires purchasing the full Nappa leather interior option. Want double topstitched seams on the seats with your choice of contrasting thread color? Go for it. How about brushed aluminum interior accents and a console? Or maybe you prefer the manual transmission floor-mounted shifter without the console. Add a KPH speedometer if you want. Steering wheels can be wrapped in leather or with wood trim. Two head units are available, one sporting a 7-inch Pioneer touchscreen stereo system with Bluetooth, voice recognition, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, and a reverse camera. Or, go old school with the unit that looks like the original AM radio but features FM, Bluetooth, and AUX inputs.
Customers can pick even little things like the steering wheel horn button. Additional options for tires, restraint system, exhaust, driveline, and brakes are all available. Virtually every original Mustang color from the 1960s to the present is available, and Revology can even spray custom colors for an extra cost. If you want to feel like a Brit, you can even get the car fitted with a right-hand drive option in most models (for an extra $16,450).
Good things come to those who have the patience to wait
To date, Revology has hand-built 127 new-old Mustangs. They even have one certified pre-owned for sale, a 1967 Shelby GT350 with 3,900 miles on it. The company also sells a whole line of parts, from engines to brakes. One of its more famous clients is comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who drives his replica '65 Mustang GT Convertible as a daily car and "loves everything" about the ride.
According to the company, a vehicle build takes approximately six months, and as of April 2022, it has a backlog of around six to seven months for orders. So, if you have a quarter of a million dollars burning a hole in your pocket, you better get on the list now, because it's going to take more than a year to get one of these custom-built ponies.