You Can Buy A Brand New 1968 Ford Mustang, But It Isn't Cheap

Fans of the classics can buy a brand-new 1966, 1967 or 1968 Mustang replica. On the outside, these cars look every bit like a vintage Mustang, but underneath, they're outfitted with the latest technology and automotive know-how. Founder and CEO Tom Scarpello got the ponies up and running at Revology in 2015. Scarpello worked at Ford for 17 years and headed up the Special Vehicle Team for six of those (1998 to 2004).

His goal in creating the company was to build reproduction Mustangs "with all of the classic style and character of the original," but decked out with all the bells, whistles and functionality found in today's modern cars (via Revology).

But these aren't just your typical run-of-the-mill restomods where you simply bolt on the latest, brand new, top-of-the-line aftermarket products to a truly classic car. According to Scarpello, adding new parts to an old vehicle can adversely impact and compromise its overall performance, reliability, comfort and safety.

The Revology cars are wholly engineered from the ground up with all the latest and best systems and components, so they all blend together seamlessly without compromise (via Revology). As Scarpello puts it, they are building an entirely new Mustang — unibody to final assembly — from scratch.