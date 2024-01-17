Are Power Stations For Your Tools Worth The Price, Or Just An Overpriced Gadget?

Utilizing battery-powered tools instead of gas-powered ones affords you a variety of conveniences, including generally quieter operation, no fumes in your face, and safe indoor usage. The only real downside to battery-powered tools is that, unlike a quick gas fill-up, you need to give them time to charge back up between uses. This can be a little frustrating if you're in a bout of lengthy handiwork and don't really have time to be twiddling your thumbs, waiting for the battery to charge.

In such a situation, many hardware brands like Ryobi offer power stations that can be used with their various battery-powered offerings. These power stations can sequentially supercharge branded battery packs to ensure that you have a near-constant flow of juice for your tools. The obvious trade-off is that these power stations tend to be very expensive, with prices hovering around $1,000 at the minimum and as much as $3,500 at the maximum. The question, then, is whether investing in a power station is worthwhile if tool charging is the only thing you will be using it for.