Here's Why You Can't Buy Ryobi Tools At Menards

Behind Home Depot and Lowe's, Menards is the third-largest home improvement store in the United States, also known for being the low-price leader in the industry. If and when you have the opportunity to visit a Mernards, you'll understand why — the store is huge and offers a wide range of products for the home and shop. There's everything from kitchen and bathroom renovation necessities to outdoor patio furniture. You can even find a section for essential grocery shopping.

But that's not all; Mernards also carries tools of all kinds. However, if you're loyal to Ryobi, don't expect to find any of the brand's products at Menards. This is because Ryobi has an exclusive partner contract with Home Depot. What you will find at Menards is Masterforce, the company's house brand. And there are a few must-have Masterforce tools if you're looking to go a mid-grade route. With that being said, it's important to remember that when you're buying power tools, that usually means you're investing in a battery system. Ryobi has three options for battery lines — 18V One+, 40V, and 80V — whereas Masterforce only has its 20V battery line for power tools and 80V line for outdoor tools that need a lot of power like snowblowers. In the end, it's completely up to you which power tool brand is right for you.