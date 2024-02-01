Here's Why You Can't Buy Ryobi Tools At Menards
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Behind Home Depot and Lowe's, Menards is the third-largest home improvement store in the United States, also known for being the low-price leader in the industry. If and when you have the opportunity to visit a Mernards, you'll understand why — the store is huge and offers a wide range of products for the home and shop. There's everything from kitchen and bathroom renovation necessities to outdoor patio furniture. You can even find a section for essential grocery shopping.
But that's not all; Mernards also carries tools of all kinds. However, if you're loyal to Ryobi, don't expect to find any of the brand's products at Menards. This is because Ryobi has an exclusive partner contract with Home Depot. What you will find at Menards is Masterforce, the company's house brand. And there are a few must-have Masterforce tools if you're looking to go a mid-grade route. With that being said, it's important to remember that when you're buying power tools, that usually means you're investing in a battery system. Ryobi has three options for battery lines — 18V One+, 40V, and 80V — whereas Masterforce only has its 20V battery line for power tools and 80V line for outdoor tools that need a lot of power like snowblowers. In the end, it's completely up to you which power tool brand is right for you.
Where and how to buy Ryobi tools
It's common for higher-end tool brands to hold contracts with bigger retailers. Ryobi's contract with Home Depot means you won't find the brand sold at Lowe's either, and definitely not at Menards. If you want to physically hold the tool in your hand and make sure it's exactly what you want, you'll need to head over to Home Depot and browse the expansive tool section.
However, that doesn't mean you can't shop at other online stores for Ryobi tools. You can easily go to Ryobi's website and order any of the company's tools directly from there. If you do, make sure you check out the promotions tab to see if you can take advantage of any special deals like the buy one get two free deal going on during January 2024. You can also purchase Ryobi through Amazon and Walmart. For Walmart it's online shopping only, although you will find Hart tools in-store at Walmart, which are made by Techtronic Industries (TTI), the same company that makes Ryobi power tools.