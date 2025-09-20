Can You Use Milwaukee Batteries On DeWalt Tools?

Milwaukee and DeWalt's power tool battery systems, M18 and Max, respectively, are conceptually very similar. The M18 system delivers 18V, while the Max system delivers 20V. However, DeWalt's 20V batteries are effectively the same as 18V batteries, which is why they're still referred to as 18V outside the United States. If they could connect, they could still transfer power. Notice, however, that we say "if they could connect." It is within that particular facet of the batteries' designs that we encounter the problem.

If you compare similar Milwaukee and DeWalt batteries, such as the M18 18V 5Ah and the 20V Max 5Ah models, you can see the hiccup on top of each pack. Every power tool battery pack has a panel on top, with connecting rails. The panel houses the power transfer terminals, usually concealed within several small divots, and the connecting rails allow the pack to slide onto a tool's receiver. The M18 battery has a recessed center with five divots housing its terminals, plus a pair of rounded, fang-shaped rails. The Max battery panel also has five divots, but they jut further outwards like long teeth, and its rails bend at sharper angles.

Due to these differences in construction, there's simply no way to connect a Milwaukee battery to a DeWalt tool. The rounded rails wouldn't be able to slide onto a DeWalt tool's receiver, and even if you could somehow secure the pack in place, the recessed shape of the terminal panel would prevent the terminals from actually connecting to those on the tool. If the terminals aren't perfectly lined up, the battery can't deliver any power to the tool.