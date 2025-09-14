Everything You Need To Know About The Strongest Battery In Milwaukee's Lineup
As Milwaukee has become increasingly focused on battery power, customers have more options at their disposal than ever before. The red and black brand has three distinct battery categories that fuel its official products and are even compatible with several third-party tools. M12 is the smallest at 12 volts, though it's still quite powerful for its size with over 150 tools in its system. The most common is the M18 line, which runs at 18 volts and powers more than 250 items. But for pure strength, the MX Fuel series takes the cake.
The MX Fuel line provides more power, a longer runtime, and faster recharging. Exemplifying this is the compact yet efficient MX Fuel Redlithium subcategory, which contains the company's single most powerful battery. That title belongs to the MX Fuel Redlithium Forge HD12.0 battery. Milwaukee advertises this powerhouse unit as the best performing of its Fuel battery system, with it intended to operate at the top of its game even in the most intense situations. It's compatible with equipment ranging from core drills to concrete saws and everything in-between within its respective tool line.
As one would hope, there's more to this high-performance model than mere marketing talk. The MX Fuel Redlithium Forge HD12.0 battery has some strong stats behind it, as one would hope for its whopping $1,149 price tag.
Key stats behind Milwaukee's most powerful battery
Milwaukee's MX Fuel Redlithium Forge HD12.0 battery delivers on multiple fronts. For one, you get some serious power from its astonishing 72 volts. Adding to this, it boasts an impressive runtime, operating twice as long as the MX Fuel Redlithium XC6.0 battery. The Bluetooth-enabled One-Key management system makes it easy to monitor the unit while Redlink Intelligence communicates with paired tools to optimize performance. Physically, the battery is coated in five times the average rubber overmold on sensitive areas that grants it superior durability.
This battery is no slouch when it comes to charging performance either. When running low — since you should never completely discharge a Milwaukee battery before recharging — it won't take long to power up. Its Cool-Cycle Active Cooling System enables it to cool down and charge more efficiently. On top of that, you don't have to wait long for it to reach full capacity. When paired with a MX Fuel Super Charger, it takes just 65 minutes to reach 100%.
Heavy-duty Milwaukee equipment requiring serious power, longevity, and minimized downtime can benefit from the MX Fuel Redlithium Forge HD12.0 battery. It may be expensive, but for running heavy machinery, it's a worthwhile investment.