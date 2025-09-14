Everything You Need To Know About The Strongest Battery In Milwaukee's Lineup

As Milwaukee has become increasingly focused on battery power, customers have more options at their disposal than ever before. The red and black brand has three distinct battery categories that fuel its official products and are even compatible with several third-party tools. M12 is the smallest at 12 volts, though it's still quite powerful for its size with over 150 tools in its system. The most common is the M18 line, which runs at 18 volts and powers more than 250 items. But for pure strength, the MX Fuel series takes the cake.

The MX Fuel line provides more power, a longer runtime, and faster recharging. Exemplifying this is the compact yet efficient MX Fuel Redlithium subcategory, which contains the company's single most powerful battery. That title belongs to the MX Fuel Redlithium Forge HD12.0 battery. Milwaukee advertises this powerhouse unit as the best performing of its Fuel battery system, with it intended to operate at the top of its game even in the most intense situations. It's compatible with equipment ranging from core drills to concrete saws and everything in-between within its respective tool line.

As one would hope, there's more to this high-performance model than mere marketing talk. The MX Fuel Redlithium Forge HD12.0 battery has some strong stats behind it, as one would hope for its whopping $1,149 price tag.