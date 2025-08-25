Why You Should Never Fully Discharge Milwaukee Batteries Before Recharging Them
Milwaukee tools are a favorite of pros and homeowners alike who appreciate the performance and reliability they deliver. Milwaukee's power tool batteries are a crucial part of this, consistently keeping up with everyday tasks if they're maintained properly. This maintenance doesn't require fully discharging them, though: doing so doesn't offer any real benefit, unlike older battery technologies, and you could actually be stressing your batteries unnecessarily.
Milwaukee batteries, including the M12 and M18 versions, contain lithium-ion, which moves ions internally to create an electric current and generate power. Draining one completely changes that process, potentially causing a loss of capacity. It can also cause the battery's lifespan to decrease over time. Fully discharged batteries take longer to charge as well, which can slow you down on the job. Finally, fully discharging lithium-ion batteries can interfere with their built-in management systems, in turn damaging the battery permanently.
Allowing Milwaukee batteries to completely lose their charge can even be dangerous, as low voltages can lead to increased temperatures. That could potentially cause batteries to swell and could result in a fire or even an explosion in some cases. Overall, it's always best to recharge your Milwaukee batteries before they reach the point of exhaustion. Otherwise, your equipment could end up at a point of no return.
Taking care of your Milwaukee batteries
Aside from not fully discharging them, you should also only charge Milwaukee batteries with Milwaukee chargers. Third-party products could permanently damage the battery. When charging your battery, keep it out of the elements and make sure the charger's vents are open so it can properly ventilate. Once the battery is fully charged, remove it and unplug the charger instead of leaving the battery charging overnight.
Even when not charging, a Milwaukee battery could actually short-circuit given the right conditions. All that would be needed is a piece of metal that accidentally bridges the positive and negative terminals, and the result could not only damage the battery but also spark a fire. That's why it's smart to keep the battery out of your toolbox, to ensure your own safety.
Another important step to maintain your Milwaukee batteries, as with all lithium-ion batteries, is to store them safely. That means keeping them in a cool, dry space at room temperature. This eliminates the possibility of corrosion and keeps the batteries from getting too warm, which can reduce their capacity. If the batteries are dirty, use a dry cloth to clean them, as oil and other chemicals can weaken the integrity of the batteries' casing. If you have any other questions or concerns about your Milwaukee batteries, consult your user manual or the company's website.