Why You Should Never Fully Discharge Milwaukee Batteries Before Recharging Them

Milwaukee tools are a favorite of pros and homeowners alike who appreciate the performance and reliability they deliver. Milwaukee's power tool batteries are a crucial part of this, consistently keeping up with everyday tasks if they're maintained properly. This maintenance doesn't require fully discharging them, though: doing so doesn't offer any real benefit, unlike older battery technologies, and you could actually be stressing your batteries unnecessarily.

Milwaukee batteries, including the M12 and M18 versions, contain lithium-ion, which moves ions internally to create an electric current and generate power. Draining one completely changes that process, potentially causing a loss of capacity. It can also cause the battery's lifespan to decrease over time. Fully discharged batteries take longer to charge as well, which can slow you down on the job. Finally, fully discharging lithium-ion batteries can interfere with their built-in management systems, in turn damaging the battery permanently.

Allowing Milwaukee batteries to completely lose their charge can even be dangerous, as low voltages can lead to increased temperatures. That could potentially cause batteries to swell and could result in a fire or even an explosion in some cases. Overall, it's always best to recharge your Milwaukee batteries before they reach the point of exhaustion. Otherwise, your equipment could end up at a point of no return.