Is It Safe To Leave Your Milwaukee Batteries Charging Overnight?

Leaving your Milwaukee batteries on the charger overnight is something a lot of people do without a second thought. But when it comes to keeping your tools ready and your batteries healthy, it's worth asking if this habit is actually a good idea.

According to Milwaukee's official manual for their M12-18C charger, the unit is designed to keep the battery fully charged if it's left on the charger, and won't overcharge once the battery is full. That means leaving a battery on overnight is safe from a functionality standpoint. However, some general safety tips, including those in the same manual, and from Milwaukee itself, recommend unplugging the charger when not in use. While this is more about preventing electrical hazards than damaging the battery, unplugging after a full charge can also help preserve long-term battery health.

Whether or not you leave your Milwaukee battery on the charger, be sure to always use it in a well-ventilated area and keep the charger vents clear to prevent overheating. Keeping the battery cool, as well as dry, will ensure they charge both safely and effectively.