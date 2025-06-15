Milwaukee Dual Battery Vs. Single Battery Tools: Which Is Right For You?

Whether you're a professional or a DIYer, choosing the right power tool setup can make a big difference in how efficiently you work. Milwaukee, a respected name in the industry, offers both dual-battery and single-battery options, each with its own pros and cons.

For example, the M18 FUEL Dual Battery Leaf Blower delivers 600 cubic feet per minute and 145 miles per hour, making it comparable to gas-powered tools. The single-battery M18 FUEL Blower isn't as powerful, with 450 cubic feet per minute and 120 miles per hour. But the dual battery blower, with two batteries, weighs 12.85 pounds, and the single battery version with a battery weighs 7.28 pounds. The M18 FUEL Dual Battery 20-inch Chainsaw with up to 5.8 horsepower can handle professional tree care. But the M18 FUEL 16-inch Chainsaw has 2.8 horsepower, though that number is not specifically stated on Milwaukee's website. Similar to the leaf blower, the dual-battery chainsaw with the batteries is heavier than the single-battery version, with a weight of 19.9 pounds, compared to 13.08 pounds.

So you can get better power and additional runtime from a dual battery tool, which does make a difference, based on the job you're trying to tackle. But the added weight from the second battery can lead to quicker fatigue during prolonged use. The tool you choose should reflect the performance you're looking for, versus any physical or monetary limitations you may have.