Can You Charge A Milwaukee Battery Without The Official Charger?

A standard charger can creep up close to $100, while multi-battery charging stations like the brand's Rapid Charge Station can cost hundreds. These prices are a large factor in why so many seek out third-party units instead, but there's always the option of buying these official chargers used. If you're lucky, you could very well find one for much lower than new Milwaukee-branded or third-party chargers.

There are plenty of spots to look if you want to try a used Milwaukee charger. Sites like eBay and Mercari are likely to have the chargers you're looking for, and you can always keep an eye out for them and other great tools at garage sales. Alternatively, if you know of any secondhand stores or places that sell used tools and accessories in your area, you could get what you need from them.

Of course, one would be remiss not to highlight the downsides to this method. Used chargers might not work as efficiently as new ones and dishonest sellers could sell broken units without disclosing issues. There's also the matter of availability, as it can take time to find a deal or the right charger.

At the end of the day, if you want to try out a third-party Milwaukee charger, there's nothing wrong with that. But odds are it won't be able to beat a new or used legitimate Milwaukee charger in terms of quality, even if the price is right.

