Can You Charge A Milwaukee Battery Without The Official Charger?
To accompany its catalog of cordless tools, Milwaukee has designed some strong and reliable batteries. There are several types of Milwaukee batteries (such as CP, XC, and HD) that come with different runtimes, power levels, and recharge times. Nevertheless, they all do an excellent job of powering whatever tools you might need. That is until they run out of charge. With that, they'll have to be recharged, with many opting for a Milwaukee-branded charger to get their batteries back up and running. However, as it turns out, you can stray from the official charger.
Whether you've had bad luck with faulty Milwaukee chargers, find them too expensive, or don't feel they meet your needs, you can charge your batteries on other devices. For example, online, you can find all kinds of third-party, Milwaukee-compatible battery chargers. Some, like BSlite's Milwaukee-Compatible Rapid Charger Station, even go the extra mile by being affordable and in accordance with Milwaukee's red and black color scheme (if you're a stickler for uniformity). With that said, you should know that there are some risks involved when it comes to using unofficial Milwaukee chargers.
The risks of using third-party Milwaukee battery chargers
Third-party Milwaukee chargers aren't perfect. For one, there's a chance they won't work as well as legitimate models. Significantly longer charge times– a serious issue if you use your Milwaukee batteries professionally — or intermittent functionality are possibilities. Also, if you're buying online, manufacturers could be unclear or dishonest about the compatible battery types. With that, you end up with a charger and battery that can't work together. Worse yet, the third-party charger could be more than just a poorly functioning nuisance.
Due to the complexity and specificity of modern batteries and chargers, it's important to consider the two may not be compatible. Ampage, power voltage, and the internal chemistry makeup of the battery, for instance, can present issues if the charger is designed for different levels than the battery needs. As a result, damage to both can occur. Milwaukee batteries can be left on official chargers overnight, but it's not recommended, so it's unwise to attempt this with a third-party unit.
A low-quality charger could overheat or cause a fire due to poor internal monitoring. Additionally, there's a chance that Milwaukee's warranty policy won't cover damage to a battery incurred from a faulty third-party charger. It hasn't outlined a specific set of guidelines for such a situation, but it could be construed as misuse, abuse, or an accident, which void the warranty. Not only are you now out money on the charger, but you have also ruined your battery and put your household at risk. With these risks in mind, it's probably best to go for a real Milwaukee battery charger.
Buying used official chargers could be the right move
A standard charger can creep up close to $100, while multi-battery charging stations like the brand's Rapid Charge Station can cost hundreds. These prices are a large factor in why so many seek out third-party units instead, but there's always the option of buying these official chargers used. If you're lucky, you could very well find one for much lower than new Milwaukee-branded or third-party chargers.
There are plenty of spots to look if you want to try a used Milwaukee charger. Sites like eBay and Mercari are likely to have the chargers you're looking for, and you can always keep an eye out for them and other great tools at garage sales. Alternatively, if you know of any secondhand stores or places that sell used tools and accessories in your area, you could get what you need from them.
Of course, one would be remiss not to highlight the downsides to this method. Used chargers might not work as efficiently as new ones and dishonest sellers could sell broken units without disclosing issues. There's also the matter of availability, as it can take time to find a deal or the right charger.
At the end of the day, if you want to try out a third-party Milwaukee charger, there's nothing wrong with that. But odds are it won't be able to beat a new or used legitimate Milwaukee charger in terms of quality, even if the price is right.