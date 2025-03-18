What Is DeWalt's Grabo Lifter And How Does It Work?

DeWalt is among the world's top power tool brands, and its Grabo Lifter is one of the popular new DeWalt tools to add to your Collection in 2025. It operates on the tool maker's 20V Max battery system to generate vacuum suction when placed on non-porous and semi-porous materials. Some common material types suitable for use with the Grabo Lifter include tile, drywall, metal, glass thicker than 3mm (0.118 inches), wood panels, countertops, and landscaping stones.

Dewalt is a brand exclusive to one hardware store, i.e., The Home Depot. The 20-Volt Max Cordless Grabo Lifter is available without any accessories as a Tool Only version for $229.00 or as a Cordless Grabo Lifter Kit that includes a 2.0 amp-hour battery, a battery charger, and a DeWalt-logo carrying bag to keep it all in for $349.00.

Reviews for the Grabo Lifter from customers on The Home Depot are largely positive, with about 98% recommending the Grabo based on a combination of responses from the Tool Only and Kit reviews. Out of the 43 total reviews at present, most customers gave it five stars, with five reviews of the four-star variety. Only one person gave the Kit a two-star rating due to poor suction holding on 12-foot long ⅝-inch thick drywall sheets.

