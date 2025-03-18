What Is DeWalt's Grabo Lifter And How Does It Work?
DeWalt is among the world's top power tool brands, and its Grabo Lifter is one of the popular new DeWalt tools to add to your Collection in 2025. It operates on the tool maker's 20V Max battery system to generate vacuum suction when placed on non-porous and semi-porous materials. Some common material types suitable for use with the Grabo Lifter include tile, drywall, metal, glass thicker than 3mm (0.118 inches), wood panels, countertops, and landscaping stones.
Dewalt is a brand exclusive to one hardware store, i.e., The Home Depot. The 20-Volt Max Cordless Grabo Lifter is available without any accessories as a Tool Only version for $229.00 or as a Cordless Grabo Lifter Kit that includes a 2.0 amp-hour battery, a battery charger, and a DeWalt-logo carrying bag to keep it all in for $349.00.
Reviews for the Grabo Lifter from customers on The Home Depot are largely positive, with about 98% recommending the Grabo based on a combination of responses from the Tool Only and Kit reviews. Out of the 43 total reviews at present, most customers gave it five stars, with five reviews of the four-star variety. Only one person gave the Kit a two-star rating due to poor suction holding on 12-foot long ⅝-inch thick drywall sheets.
How does the DeWalt Grabo Lifter work?
The DeWalt Grabo Lifter Kit includes a 2.0 Ah 20V Max battery to energize Grabo's internal electric vacuum pump. The Grabo can generate enough vacuum to lift loads up to 265 pounds under ideal conditions. While it works on semi-porous and non-porous materials with both smooth and lightly textured surfaces, it will get the best grip on smooth, solid surfaces. The good news is that the Grabo Lifter takes away any uncertainty with its built-in digital pressure display gauge that'll let you know if there's sufficient vacuum pressure before lifting the material. Safety is further enhanced by the included audio alarm that warns of critically low battery charge levels.
The tool features a highly visible color LED screen and digital pressure gauge. Outdoor visibility is enhanced by the included sunshade accessory that helps to block direct sunlight, so the operator always has visual access to the tool's available load capacity and operational mode.
In addition to the Grabo Lifter, sunshade accessory, and 2.0 Ah 20V Max battery, the kit includes a battery charger, a foam-rubber vacuum seal, a seal guard accessory, three replacement dust filters, and a fabric kit bag for carrying and storage. For easy maintenance, consider purchasing extra foam-rubber vacuum seals to quickly get the Grabo Lifter back in service should a seal become damaged during use.