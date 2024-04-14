Who Makes Harbor Freight's Wet Tile Saws & How Much Do They Cost?

For something smaller like a bathroom floor remodel or kitchen backsplash, you could get by just fine with the Drill Master or Chicago Electric Power Tools wet tile saw. Looking at the Drill Master option for $59.99, you're getting a saw that cuts just about any type of tile. User scores note all you need is a good blade and this tile saw is a fine choice for budget-conscious shoppers. For $10 more, you can get the Chicago Electric Power Tools option which has a stronger motor and more surface area to work with.

A good middle ground between the high-end and low-end would be Diamondback's 10 Amp saw. This comes with a sliding table that helps you properly guide the tile, and it sports a hefty motor that can cut through tile up to 2.25 inches thick. The downside is the price gets bumped up to $299.99, but you can potentially save a little if you have a Harbor Freight membership. Going bigger than this is likely only going to be worth it for enthusiasts.

The $499.99 Diamondback saw boasts a 15 Amp motor designed to cut through large tiles. Most DIY projects won't require something of that magnitude, but if it does then Harbor Freight has you covered. Judging by the user scores, there isn't a bad option available as long as you pick up something that can handle your job.