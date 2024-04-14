Who Makes Harbor Freight's Wet Tile Saws & How Much Do They Cost?
If you're looking to install a new floor and want to use tiling, picking up a wet tile saw isn't a bad option — assuming you have all the other necessary tools. These are good for big jobs where hand-cutting just takes too long or doesn't get the job done, so think of something like redoing the whole floor in a large kitchen. Wet tile saws work much like table saws, but they differ as water limits the dust and makes straight cuts easy thanks to a lubricated blade.
Harbor Freight is a good choice for anybody in the market for a wet tile saw, and the store carries five different options from three different brands. These brands include Diamondback, Chicago Electric Power Tools, and Drill Master. As the quality and strength of the saw increase, the price goes up with it. Budget-conscious shoppers can stick with Chicago Electric Power Tools or Drill Master, but the higher quality saws, going off user scores, come from Diamondback. That said, the cheaper brands aren't necessarily bad, as Chicago Electric Power Tools has quite a few tools worth picking up at their price.
How much are the Harbor Freight wet tile saws?
The five saws each hit a different price point, so if you've mapped out your budget it shouldn't be too difficult to find something. Coming in under $100 are both the Drill Master and Chicago Electric Power Tools options at $59.99 and $69.99 respectively. Going from there, the three Diamondback options are available at varying degrees of prices: $189.99, $299.99, and $499.99.
Going up the totem pole for more expensive saws does come with things like stronger motors and bigger working areas, along with other bells and whistles, but that's not going to be the best option for most. Several different factors come into play, and how often you end up using the saw is a big one. Spending $500 on something you're going to use once isn't the best investment, so saving hundreds of dollars with a cheaper option could end up being the better choice.
What does each saw bring to the table?
For something smaller like a bathroom floor remodel or kitchen backsplash, you could get by just fine with the Drill Master or Chicago Electric Power Tools wet tile saw. Looking at the Drill Master option for $59.99, you're getting a saw that cuts just about any type of tile. User scores note all you need is a good blade and this tile saw is a fine choice for budget-conscious shoppers. For $10 more, you can get the Chicago Electric Power Tools option which has a stronger motor and more surface area to work with.
A good middle ground between the high-end and low-end would be Diamondback's 10 Amp saw. This comes with a sliding table that helps you properly guide the tile, and it sports a hefty motor that can cut through tile up to 2.25 inches thick. The downside is the price gets bumped up to $299.99, but you can potentially save a little if you have a Harbor Freight membership. Going bigger than this is likely only going to be worth it for enthusiasts.
The $499.99 Diamondback saw boasts a 15 Amp motor designed to cut through large tiles. Most DIY projects won't require something of that magnitude, but if it does then Harbor Freight has you covered. Judging by the user scores, there isn't a bad option available as long as you pick up something that can handle your job.