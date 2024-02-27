5 Ryobi Tools That Will Come In Handy For Flooring Installs
Installing floors can be a cost-effective way of remodeling your home, but it will require a fair amount of tools to get started. If you're looking to save some cash, the Ryobi line isn't a bad option. This is a Home Depot-exclusive name so you'll have to either go to a physical location or shop online if you want to go down the Ryobi path. Luckily, having a Home Depot nearby is a reality for many people, which is part of why Ryobi is such a popular brand. While the prices are lower than many of the competitors, this line of tools does carry a fair share of dependability.
Every tool on this list is relatively affordable when compared to its competitors, and you'll have peace of mind knowing everything is backed up by strong user scores. A more in-depth explanation of how and why these five tools were picked can be found at the end of the list.
Ryobi 25 Ft. Compact Tape Measure
Putting down floors will be very difficult if you don't know the space you're going to be fitting them in. The Ryobi tape measure will make sure that concern is put to rest, and you can pick it up from Home Depot for $12.97. This tape measure can extend up to 13 feet without needing help from anybody else, so you have plenty of room to make your measurements. The tape itself is marked in a way that allows for quick and precise measurements, so Ryobi has a perfect option available if you don't already have one. It's also backed by a limited lifetime warranty.
There's not a whole lot that could be wrong with a tape measure, but if you're on the fence about it you can rest easy knowing the Ryobi tape measure has a 4.8/5 rating on Home Depot's website. Buyers note its durability as a selling point, but some reviewers note it goes out to 10 feet and falls, which does come in a bit shorter than the 13 feet advertised.
Ryobi 4.8 Amps 7 in. Blade Corded Tabletop Wet Tile Saw
If you are putting in tiles for your floor, you'll need a way to cut them into the shapes you want. The Ryobi tile saw is a great option that will make cutting a breeze. With this being a miter saw, you'll have your choice between 0 and 45-degree cuts. This gives you complete control of what you want your tiles to look like, and you can pick the saw up from Home Depot for $149. This is a corded saw, so it doesn't take advantage of the Ryobi ONE+ line of cordless tools. That won't be a huge deal in the long run considering you need a whole setup for this saw.
User scores for the Ryobi tile saw are 4/5 on Home Depot's website, which means downsides have to be pointed out. Some reviewers note it doesn't do a great job of cutting smaller tiles, and it can require a bit of force to get through some of them. If something goes wrong with the saw, it's backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless AirStrike 15-Gauge Angled Finish Nailer (Tool Only) with Sample Nails
A nailer is vital if you're putting down wood flooring, so finding a good one is something you should prioritize. Ryobi has quite a few nailers in the lineup and the Cordless AirStrike Finish Nailer costs $184.23 from Home Depot and is perfect for most projects. This is part of the ONE+ line, and that means a Ryobi 18V battery you already have works with this tool, so you can cut a bit off the price if that's the case. It can drive up to 750 nails on a single charge, and this will come in handy for hardwood floors, laminate flooring, and also trim.
With 600 reviews and counting, the Ryobi nailer has a 4.5/5 rating. With this being cordless, it does mean you don't have to lug around an air compressor. However, some reviewers say it doesn't deliver enough power, which could end up being an issue for flooring. As is the case with many products, your mileage may vary and you're backed by a three-year warranty if any problems arise.
Ryobi 13 Amp 8-1/4 in. Compact Portable Corded Jobsite Table Saw
A tile saw works for tiles, but when it comes to traditional wood, you'll want to opt for a table saw. Ryobi offers a portable corded table saw, so while it's not part of the ONE+ line, it is still highly mobile as it doesn't come with a stand. You can pick this up from Home Depot for $149, and it should be up to just about any task you can throw at it thanks to its 13 Amp 5600 RPM motor.
Since no stand made this list, you will need a sturdy worktop that gives the support needed for a saw. You'll also need to make sure you're near a power source to plug it in. Reviews are very solid at 4.5/5 based on over 1,700 reviews. Most buyers say it works as expected, but some warn you might want to stay away if you aren't using this saw for casual DIY use as other brands created bigger and more powerful saws.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit
In many cases, you'll want to predrill nail holes into wood floors, and that means you'll need to pick up a power drill. You can grab Ryobi's 18V cordless drill that comes with a pair of batteries and a charger for $99 from Home Depot. That type of value is hard to beat as it firmly gets you into the ONE+ ecosystem and you're getting a dependable drill with it. The battery and charger included here will work with other Ryobi products that are part of the same 18V ONE+ line.
This drill has a 4.6/5 user score on Home Depot's website with over 800 reviews. There aren't many issues to point out with this drill as it does exactly what you'd want it to do. Some buyers do note the power leaves a bit to be desired, something that seems to be a common complaint among Ryobi owners. With it being more of a budget brand, that's a tradeoff that's to be expected.
Why were these tools picked?
Every tool on this list is something that will come in handy while installing floors. Ryobi is a cheaper line when compared to many of its competitors, but it also fills a niche that many people are looking at. When you want something effective and affordable, the Home Depot-exclusive brand is something that you'd gravitate toward.
High user scores are a staple of every item on the list as each item has a 4/5 or higher average. That's important because budget brands don't always have a lot of professional reviews, so you can rest easy knowing buyers have been pleased with their purchases. Ryobi also has a warranty on most items, so if something does go wrong you're typically protected by a warranty that lasts at least three years. The ONE+ line also gives a lot of extra versatility for buying into Ryobi's line, so you have that as an added benefit.