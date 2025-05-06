Yes, Milwaukee Makes A Digital Torque Wrench - Here's How Accurate It Is & What It Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With its storied history dating back to the mid-1920s, Milwaukee Tools has long established itself among the more respected brand names in the consumer tool arena. That reputation is built on the back of a product line that is as tough as it is varied. Indeed, the range of tools offered by the Wisconsin-based manufacturer has grown substantially in its 100 years of existence, particularly since the 1950s release of one of Milwaukee's most recognizable tools, the versatile Sawzall cutter.

Known as much for its innovations — i.e., Milwaukee basically invented Lithium-Ion battery technology – the brand has continued to be forward-thinking in how it blends technology into its products. For instance, many devices in the Milwaukee Tools lineup now have a digital element built in, including a pretty handy heavy-duty torque wrench. Yes, Milwaukee Tools makes a digital torque wrench. Whether you realize it or not, when Milwaukee first released its digital torque wrench into the consumer power tool wilds back in 2020, it became the first major tool manufacturer to offer one.

Of course, being first to market doesn't really matter if you release a substandard product. Luckily, the One-Key equipped devices are relatively well-reviewed by users, earning a 4.3 stars out of 5 rating in the Milwaukee Tools' online storefront. Among the wrench's many attributes is its precision, with Milwaukee claiming the device is accurate within 2% for torque-critical fasteners. Moreover, the brand claims the device's mechanized function can speed up installations as much as 50%.

