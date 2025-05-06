Yes, Milwaukee Makes A Digital Torque Wrench - Here's How Accurate It Is & What It Costs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With its storied history dating back to the mid-1920s, Milwaukee Tools has long established itself among the more respected brand names in the consumer tool arena. That reputation is built on the back of a product line that is as tough as it is varied. Indeed, the range of tools offered by the Wisconsin-based manufacturer has grown substantially in its 100 years of existence, particularly since the 1950s release of one of Milwaukee's most recognizable tools, the versatile Sawzall cutter.
Known as much for its innovations — i.e., Milwaukee basically invented Lithium-Ion battery technology – the brand has continued to be forward-thinking in how it blends technology into its products. For instance, many devices in the Milwaukee Tools lineup now have a digital element built in, including a pretty handy heavy-duty torque wrench. Yes, Milwaukee Tools makes a digital torque wrench. Whether you realize it or not, when Milwaukee first released its digital torque wrench into the consumer power tool wilds back in 2020, it became the first major tool manufacturer to offer one.
Of course, being first to market doesn't really matter if you release a substandard product. Luckily, the One-Key equipped devices are relatively well-reviewed by users, earning a 4.3 stars out of 5 rating in the Milwaukee Tools' online storefront. Among the wrench's many attributes is its precision, with Milwaukee claiming the device is accurate within 2% for torque-critical fasteners. Moreover, the brand claims the device's mechanized function can speed up installations as much as 50%.
The cost of a Milwaukee digital torque wrench varies based on where you buy it
If you're intrigued by the power and precision Milwaukee Tools' Digital Torque Wrench can offer, you might be wondering what it'll cost to add it to your current arsenal of power tools. The answer to that question is not as cut and dry as many might prefer, because Milwaukee does not sell its products directly on its own website. Instead, it offers links to other online retailers that sell its wares, meaning prices vary based on what those outlets choose to charge.
Among those outlets is The Home Depot, but if you purchase Milwaukee's Digital Torque wrench there, it'll set you back $799. Surprisingly, Acme Tools offers the device at a much lower price than The Home Depot, offering the tool for $699 on its site. That is also the price you'll pay if you go through outlets like ToolUp, Zoro, and Summit Racing Equipment, along with many others listed by Milwaukee. Meanwhile, if you buy the tool through Grainger, the price is considerably higher, with that outfit pricing the digital torque wrench at a whopping $937.58.
There is one option you will not find listed on Milwaukee Tools' site, however, as the company's digital torque wrench is also available for purchase through Amazon. Among the outlets offering the device for sale, Amazon also has the lowest price we could find, with Milwaukee's Digital Torque Wrench currently listed for as low as $647.97 by third-party Amazon sellers.