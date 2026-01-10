5 Handy Milwaukee Gadgets To Upgrade Your Garage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For worksite professionals and diehard home DIYers, Milwaukee is far more than just the biggest city in the state of Wisconsin. For them, Milwaukee is the name of one of the most trusted names in the power tool arena; one that is backed by more than a century's worth of products that have been praised by many for being as innovative and thoughtfully designed as they are tough and reliable.
That includes a full set of hand tools, power tools, and storage gear that are suitable for use in any home or pro garage setup around. Of course, if you count yourself a fan of the Techtronic Industries-owned brand, you're likely already familiar with Milwaukee's wide range of wrenches, sockets, drills and drivers. The same is no doubt also true for the cases, rollers, racks, and wall hangers that comprise the brand's versatile modular Packout storage system.
But even if you've already got a load of Milwaukee-branded tools safely tucked safely away in your garage, it's possible that you could use an upgrade or two in that most sacred of spaces. It's also possible that you aren't even aware of the many smaller gadgets and accessories that might offer an almost instant upgrade in your garage setup game. If that's the case, we've singled out a few that have been rated well by real-world users and shouldn't too severely strain the budget of garage-dwellers looking for upgrades.
M18 Jobsite Radio and Bluetooth Speaker
For those who like to kick out the jams while tinkering away in the garage, a Bluetooth Speaker-Radio is the very definition of essential gear. And if you're already among the Milwaukee Tool-loving masses who've invested in the Packout lineup, the M18 Jobsite Speaker may look like the Cadillac of garage-ready Bluetooth boomers.
That is, at least in part, because the M18 Jobsite Speaker-Radio is significantly larger than many Bluetooth speakers. In fact, its size and weight are common points of complaint from customers, as the speaker is essentially the size of a Packout tool box. That might seem to make it less portable than some speakers, but its on-board handle makes it easy enough to stack and move around when needed. And if you've already got Packout storage options guarding the gear in your garage, then you've already got a secure place to set your M18 Jobsite speaker up for play.
At $329 the 4.4-star rated speaker — available through The Home Depot and other outlets — is also priced like a Cadillac. But for that price you get a customizable 10-speaker setup that delivers 360-degree sound, Bluetooth and auxiliary connectivity, and the ability to preset 18 AM/FM stations. There's also a water-sealed storage compartment for personal items and even an on-board bottle opener. Did we mention this thing runs on Milwaukee's rechargeable M18 Lithium-Ion batteries? It does. And yes, you can use it to charge other devices via USB connection, which has earned it solid notes from a few garage pros.
Power Manager 15-Amp Circuit
Whether you work in a professional garage or count yourself a wrench-wielding weekend warrior, having enough power to charge all your gear is likely a recurring struggle. Perhaps more pointedly, having enough power outlets to plug into without tripping a breaker can be a legitimate challenge, particularly in a home garage where outlets are typically scarce. For many, a traditional, multi-plug power strip is the go-to solution for this particular problem. But those aren't always ideal for charging multiple devices or batteries at the same time. As it is, Milwaukee Tools may have a more elegant fix for this problem in its 15-Amp Circuit Power Manager.
Now, before we get too far along here, we'll go ahead and tell you that, as far as solutions go for managing power in your garage, Milwaukee's 15-Amp Circuit ranks among the pricer options, with The Home Depot currently selling it for $549. If you find that price flinch-worthy, it may help to know that real-world customers have rated it well at 4.7-stars, with some calling it a legit game-changer for their garage power setup. And for what it's worth, the folks at Pro Tool Reviews also tabbed the Milwaukee device as a solid option for those in need.
As for the Power Manager's credentials, the device fronts 12 dedicated power outlets compatible with Milwaukee M12, M18, and MX Fuel chargers. It also features a customizable power throttle with a power level-usage gauge, intelligent power switching to avoid breaker tripping, and sequential powering to easily manage rapid chargers and overnight bulk charging.
M12 Underbody Light
Lighting is another common challenge in both home garages and those occupied by automotive professionals. And if there's one thing that both factions can surely agree on, it's that you cannot properly assess or fix any issues under the hood or under a vehicle if you can't see the things that need fixing.
Hooking drop lights have, of course, done the job of illuminating dark spots in the garage well enough for decades now. But they also tend to require being plugged into a power source, and their cords can make them difficult to manage in tighter spaces. If you prefer a cordless lighting solution, Milwaukee's M12 Underbody Light may be a desirable option. As its name denotes, the light is primarily designed for use underneath a vehicle. And if its 4.9-star user rating on its Home Depot product page is any indication, the 1,200 Lumens light more than delivers in that capacity.
YouTube reviewers like Shop Tool Reviews tend to agree with the consumer assessment, which may make the Underbody Light's $219 price tag a little easier to swallow. So too will its versatility, with its strong magnetic mount making it suitable for use under the hood as well, along with any darkened area with a metallic surface nearby. The lamp boasts three different brightness settings — including 1,200, 800, and 600 Lumens — with usage times on the M12 Lithium-Ion battery varying based on settings. Along with a handy magnetic storage tray on the arm, the light also features horizontal rotation at 300-degrees and vertical at 130-degrees.
M18 Brushless Jobsite Fan
On the subject of things that home DIYers and professional garage workers can no doubt agree on, it's that it can get pretty hot working away in those spaces, as windows can be pretty scarce. Air conditioning units are, likewise, a luxury not often afforded most garages. That being the case, fans tend to be the way that the garage dwellers of the world keep cool when things get hot. While we make no claims that Milwaukee's M18 Brushless Jobsite Fan will keep your entire garage cool on a warm summer day, more than 550 4 and 5-star Home Depot user reviews would seem to imply it will more than suffice in a smaller space with a specific cooling area.
The device is equally well liked by several YouTube reviewers like Sydney Tools TV, who claim it's surprisingly powerful and durable for its size. Meanwhile, its Packout capability makes it ideal for transport when the need arises. And just for the record, those Home Depot reviewers claim the fan is also great for use on any campsite.
Regarding the fan's output, Milwaukee claims the $149 M18 Jobsite fan and its powerful brushless motor can deliver air speed north of 20.5 mph and generate 850 cubic feet per minute of airflow at its max setting. On top of that, the fan boasts variable speeds and is designed with a 300-degree rotating head. It can be powered either by its rechargeable M18 Lithium-Ion power source or AC power plug, which is cleverly built into the fan's body.
M18 2-Gallon Wet-Dry Vacuum
No matter what you're actually working on in the garage, you will, invariably, leave some sort of mess behind that needs cleaning up. And in the garage, some of those messes might require a little more power than your average push broom can provide, particularly if there's any sort of moisture involved. That is precisely why the shop vacuum was invented, of course. And in the shop vacuum market, Milwaukee is as well-ranked as any of the major brands.
At present, Milwaukee manufactures a shop vac for virtually every need. But if you're looking for a compact model that can handle most of the messes you make in the home garage, Milwaukee's 2-Gallon M-18 Wet-Dry Vac should fit the bill. The heavy-duty cleaner is currently selling for just $159 through The Home Depot, where customers have given it a 4.5-star out of 5 rating. Pro review sites like Tool Craze and Pro Tool Reviews also rate the vacuum highly, though each faction notes it may struggle a bit to remove heavier collections of pooled liquids. And it should go without saying that some feel it lacks in power compared to larger shop vacs.
Even still, it appears to be well-worth a look at the price point, with the vac providing users with 45 CFM of suction, on-board hose and accessory suction, a built-in blower port, and even a HEPA filter. While it doesn't typically come with a Milwaukee M18 battery, if you've got other M18 devices in the garage, their batteries will indeed power this shop vac too.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to help shine a light on a few items from Milwaukee Tools that might help interested consumers elevate their general garage game. In assembling the items on this list, we scoured Milwaukee's website to search out gear that fit our parameters for price point and perceived usefulness. We also took into account how customers who've actually used the items have rated or reviewed them through various online platforms. Whenever possible, we also considered reviews offered by garage and gadget professionals. Some reviews may have cited directly to ensure accuracy.