12 Of The Most Underrated Home Improvement Tools

From essential repairs like handling a leak in the laundry room or fixing a buzzing light switch, to major overhauls to your back deck or bathroom, home improvement can mean lots of different things. But no matter the task, you'll almost always need some kind of tool to support your efforts and ambitions. Some of the common ones include circular saws and drills, but more of the heavy lifting often comes from the underrated heroes of the toolshed. For every lawnmowing task you complete, there's a blower or broom and shovel that must come out to handle the cleanup work. No matter what you may be cutting, measuring with a tape, laser, or square comes before the saw blade even touches the material.

I'm a homeowner with lots of experience tackling projects around the house. My enthusiasm for DIYing it comes from a youth spent tinkering with and fixing stuff at home, and certainly an added aversion to paying someone else for the privilege of working on something I could do myself. I'm no professional, but I have a good measure of confidence, built through many years of working on all sorts of projects and wielding lots of tools. These 12 staples are some of my most important pieces of gear. While the impact driver turns heads, a more subtle implement like an adjustable work platform, I find, delivers far more utility across jobs.