6 Harbor Freight Tools You Can Use Instead Of An Angle Grinder

The angle grinder is a favorite among many users because of the enormous range it brings to the table. It can operate as a cutting tool, a material shaping tool, a surface grinder, a blade reprofiler, and even a makeshift sanding device. It does a lot of things well, and fits right at home in just about any toolkit. However, even professionals frequently find the tool nerve-racking to use on a regular basis.

Angle grinders easily transform into grisly weapons in the hands of less knowledgeable users or those who've become fatigued. This relentless power tool gives off some serious rodeo bull energy. It feels like it wants to jump out of your hands at the first opportunity, and given how many feature a lock-on switch, that can easily become disastrous.

In addition to being hard to use, the tool frequently does a worse job than other purpose-built solutions. It's a jack-of-all-trades, and alternatives like the die grinder or cut-off tool deliver improved functionality in their individual focuses. These six tools from Harbor Freight often offer a better experience with one or more tasks an angle grinder is often employed to manage. You still might reach for your trusted grinder to handle numerous jobs, but knowing that an alternative exists that might improve your workflow remains important and can elevate your work when the job calls for something different.