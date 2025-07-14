13 Of The Worst Mistakes You Can Make When Doing Electrical Work

The allure of performing electrical repairs on your own is strong. There's a tactile response to killing the power and installing something new in your home without the help of a professional. Knowing that you accomplished the installation of a new light fixture or the addition of an outlet on your own is empowering and often a point of pride, but there's a lot to keep square in your mind as you approach even the simplest electrical tasks. At a minimum, you're working with a dangerous asset that can hurt you or even lead to fatal consequences if you aren't careful.

A shock is no joke, even when its a little tingle from a low voltage line. There's also the aftereffects to keep in mind. Incorrectly performing electrical work introduces major problems into your home that can be disastrous. I've been tackling electrical jobs for years. In particular, when buying our first home I was ultimately tasked with rewiring much of the (old) house because it only featured a single outlet in each room.

I'm not an electrician, but I do have lots of experience and confidence in tackling these kinds of jobs. Some of these issues I've learned the hard way, and others I've been fortunate enough to avoid altogether.