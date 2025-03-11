How To Be Sure Your Batteries Are Dead Before Tossing Them Out

The quickest and most reliable way to check whether your household battery is already dead is with a battery tester. They typically come with a color-coded scale that shows three levels: Good/Full/OK, Low/Weak, and Poor/Replace/Empty. This way, you won't have to second guess or analyze what your battery's status is — the tester will give it to you, plain and simple. Most battery testers are also compatible with a wide range of household batteries, including AA, AAA, C, D, 9V, and even button batteries. So, if you use multiple types in your home devices, you only need a single tester for all of them.

Browsing online, you'll surely come across a wide variety of battery testers. Some, such as the Dlyfull Universal Battery Checker, feature individual compartments for each battery size. All you need to do is pop the battery in the correct holder like how you would normally do on your TV remote control, and then, read the result on the scale. Other testers like the La Crosse Portable Digital Battery Tester or Amprobe BAT-250 Battery Tester are designed to be adjustable instead. To use this kind of battery tester, here's what you need to do:

(Optional, depending on the model) Set the tester to the correct voltage. If you're testing a 1.5V AAA battery, select 1.5V. Find the positive and negative terminals on the battery tester. They're usually labeled, but if not, check the manufacturer's manual. Place the battery in the tray. Make sure it's oriented properly (positive to positive, negative to negative). Adjust the end of the tray, so the battery fits snugly and makes solid contact with the tester's terminals. Check the results on the scale.

For a 9V battery, the terminals are usually on the bottom of most testers. You just need to push the battery onto them to test it.