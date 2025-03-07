Battery Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

There are so many batteries out there that you probably walk past them at the store without even realizing it multiple times a week. In the olden times, such batteries were consistent purchases for consumers since everything was powered by AA batteries, from cameras to TV remotes, kids' toys, and many other things. Today, many of these have been replaced with rechargeable batteries, but there are still some uses for the good old-fashioned AA battery. They still power most TV remotes and while cameras have their own batteries these days, camera flashes still use AA batteries.

Thus, every now and then, we have to sit down and decide what batteries to buy. For most use cases — like the aforementioned TV remote — whatever is on sale at the store will work just fine. It's only when you get to more power-intensive applications like Xbox Series X controllers, or camera flashes that quality starts to become important. That and safety, since you don't want the battery catching on fire and burning down your home.

If you want to make sure to avoid troublesome batteries and maximize performance, the list below is for you. Not only are these ranked by capacity and performance, but we also dropped brands to the bottom that were legitimate fire hazards. In all, we recommend shopping for batteries on the bottom half of the list rather than the top. After all, we cover the whole gamut here, and that includes the worst.

