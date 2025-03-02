Lithium Vs. Alkaline Batteries: What's The Difference?

When you start getting into the nitty-gritty of the differences between lithium and alkaline batteries, one of the first things you notice is that their chemical composition and voltage outputs are different depending on the type of lithium battery. These differences, as well as the battery brand you choose, have a big impact on their performance and how well they work with different devices.

Alkaline batteries have three internal components: an anode (zinc), a cathode (manganese dioxide), and an alkaline electrolyte like potassium hydroxide. The zinc helps the battery generate power while the manganese dioxide completes the reaction, with an alkaline solution (usually potassium hydroxide) allowing the charge to flow. This composition results in a standard voltage of 1.5 volts per cell, which is enough for devices like toys, clocks, remotes, portable lights, and fire detectors.

There are two main types of lithium batteries: Lithium-metal batteries, which are typically non-rechargeable and lithium-ion batteries, which are rechargeable. You'll find lithium-metal batteries in devices that need power over a long period, such as cameras, while lithium-ion batteries are often used in smartphones and laptops. Just like alkaline batteries, lithium batteries have three main components: An anode (graphite), a cathode (such as cobalt oxide), and an electrolyte (lithium solution) that allows the charge to flow.

Besides the different chemical compositions of the two battery types, lithium batteries have a higher energy density and voltage than alkaline batteries, ranging from 1.5 volts (for lithium iron disulfide) to 3.7 volts (for lithium-ion). That extra power means lithium batteries are a good choice for high-drain devices like digital cameras, smartphones, and other portable electronics. Lithium batteries have a consistent voltage output, meaning they provide a steady performance over time and don't lose voltage like alkaline batteries.