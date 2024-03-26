Are Expensive Batteries Really Any Better Than Cheap Ones?
It's easy to take batteries for granted. You likely have a pack or two lying around that you don't think twice about until something loses its juice and needs its batteries replaced. But if you use batteries regularly to power devices or are simply an energy-conscious individual, you may have wondered if there's any major difference between big-name battery brands and the cheaper, generic ones you find at the drug or dollar store.
Big names like Duracell and Energizer may be widely recognized within their respective categories, but does their performance match what you can get out of a less expensive brand? Likewise, does a lesser upfront cost correlate to the battery's performance over time? The best way to answer this question is to pit these battery types head to head and see which ones hold up. We'll be diving into which kinds of batteries are the best at the job and provide the best bang for your buck, based on elaborate studies performed by industry experts.
Which lasts the longest?
James White of the product review YouTube channel Freakin' Reviews performed a test to figure out which battery brand lasts longest. He pitted three cheap AA battery brands — Sunbeam High Drain, Panasonic, and a generic CVS brand — with three more pricey options — Duracell, Energizer Ultimate Lithium, and Duracell Quantum. His simple test involved the batteries powering a series of handheld fans at full speed and timing them to see which performed longest. After multiple rounds, White found that the Panasonic averaged the shortest amount of time at 2 hours and 33 minutes while Energizer kept going for the longest, with an average time of 7 hours and 10 minutes.
In between was Sunbeam at 4 hours and 13 minutes, the CVS brand at 4 hours and 25 minutes, the regular Duracell at 5 hours and 41 minutes, and Duracell Quantum at 6 hours and 53 minutes. While these results may not be especially shocking, it's worth noting that the Quantum was the most expensive of these varieties, costing $6.99 while the higher-performing Energizer cost $6.29.
A similar test was conducted by Ontario Tech University researchers on the CBC Gem show "Marketplace." Their experiment involved a variety of AA batteries tested at high, medium, and low drain scenarios to more accurately estimate their performance. While Duracell and Energizer unsurprisingly came out on top, the $1.25 E-Circuit Dollar Tree brand lasted nearly the same amount of time.
Which is more cost-efficient?
The price point is likely a driving force behind whatever battery brand you decide to get. But perhaps more important than their upfront cost, users should be aware of how much a pack will cost them over time. Sure, you might save a buck or two by buying at your local dollar store, but if the batteries die out quicker, that means you'll be spending more in the long run as you go about replacing them.
The Freakin' Reviews test assessed how much each battery pack cost per hour. The $4.99 CVS brand batteries came out highest with an average of 28.3 cents per hour, with each battery costing $1.25 each. The Duracell Quantum came in next costing 25.4 cents an hour and $1.75 per battery. It's a surprising discovery considering Quantum's $6.99 price tag but nevertheless showcases how deceiving upfront costs can be when judging prolonged battery performance.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned test from Ontario Tech found that the cheaper E-Circuit battery offered the best bang for your buck, with a performance close to that of more expensive competitors while coming in at $0.31 per battery cell.
Which is best?
As you can see, judging a battery simply based on price is not always the best judge of what will work best. Your choice ultimately comes down to what you need and not as much on a battery's reputation or how you store them.
Southeastern Louisiana University professor Rhett Allain published his findings on this subject on Wired, with specific calculations and graphs based on in-depth experiments where he compared a Dollar General zinc battery, a Duracell alkaline, and an Energizer alkaline. While the Duracell and Energizer brands came out on top, he stated that they wouldn't be his go-to for every situation. For devices that can be seriously affected by a voltage drop such as an electronic device, Allain recommends more expensive varieties that have a generally longer lifespan. But for other items such as kids' toys or flashlights that won't be as drastically impacted, you can get away with a cheaper brand so long as you're aware you may have to replace them more often.