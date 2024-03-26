Are Expensive Batteries Really Any Better Than Cheap Ones?

It's easy to take batteries for granted. You likely have a pack or two lying around that you don't think twice about until something loses its juice and needs its batteries replaced. But if you use batteries regularly to power devices or are simply an energy-conscious individual, you may have wondered if there's any major difference between big-name battery brands and the cheaper, generic ones you find at the drug or dollar store.

Big names like Duracell and Energizer may be widely recognized within their respective categories, but does their performance match what you can get out of a less expensive brand? Likewise, does a lesser upfront cost correlate to the battery's performance over time? The best way to answer this question is to pit these battery types head to head and see which ones hold up. We'll be diving into which kinds of batteries are the best at the job and provide the best bang for your buck, based on elaborate studies performed by industry experts.