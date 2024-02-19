Are ACDelco AA Batteries Any Good? Here's What Users Have To Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a reliable battery brand to power your gadgets around the house, you'll likely turn to a well-known brand like Energizer or Duracell for peak performance. But there is a far cheaper alternative in the alkaline batteries market to save on expenses. Does it hold up to its competition, or is quality sacrificed for its low cost?

Founded in 1916 and formed by two companies (DELCO and AC Spark Plug), ACDelco is best known for producing power tools and products across the automotive industry. However, the company also produces AA alkaline batteries which are priced significantly cheaper than its competitors. The 1.5V batteries can be used with household gadgets and are well-known for having a long shelf life. They're also designed to prevent leakage thanks to the steel pre-coating.

If you're frequently in need of some AA batteries, should you choose the top brands, or can you rely on cheaper brands like ACDelco for reliable performance? We've analyzed and compiled customer reviews online to see what people are saying about the product. Here's a summary of user opinions of ACDelco's AA batteries.