Are ACDelco AA Batteries Any Good? Here's What Users Have To Say
If you're looking for a reliable battery brand to power your gadgets around the house, you'll likely turn to a well-known brand like Energizer or Duracell for peak performance. But there is a far cheaper alternative in the alkaline batteries market to save on expenses. Does it hold up to its competition, or is quality sacrificed for its low cost?
Founded in 1916 and formed by two companies (DELCO and AC Spark Plug), ACDelco is best known for producing power tools and products across the automotive industry. However, the company also produces AA alkaline batteries which are priced significantly cheaper than its competitors. The 1.5V batteries can be used with household gadgets and are well-known for having a long shelf life. They're also designed to prevent leakage thanks to the steel pre-coating.
If you're frequently in need of some AA batteries, should you choose the top brands, or can you rely on cheaper brands like ACDelco for reliable performance? We've analyzed and compiled customer reviews online to see what people are saying about the product. Here's a summary of user opinions of ACDelco's AA batteries.
Customers are happy with the quality for its price
Lower quality is expected when dealing with cheaper brands of any technology product. Especially when buying in bulk, a lack of consistency is anticipated. But that's not the case with ACDelco's AA batteries, with many shoppers highlighting the all-around quality of the batteries.
The batteries' extremely low price makes them a key selling point for thrifty buyers. Priced at $11.69 for a 60-pack of AA batteries, the price per battery is significantly below its competitors. But even at this price, according to buyers, not much quality is lost.
Many customers have commented on the batteries' consistent performance, making them a great choice for children's toys that often require battery replacements. Other items, such as game controllers, remote controls, and alarm clocks, have also been tested, showcasing positive results. While the performance isn't on the same level as premium battery brands like Energizer, buyers say that the cost-effectiveness outweighs the minor degradation in performance.
Customers are impressed with the battery life and performance
There's nothing more annoying than playing games and having to swap your controller batteries every two seconds. While it's easy to assume that cheaper batteries will have poor battery life, ACDelco's AA batteries hold an impressively good battery life, given their price.
Alkaline batteries are known to be affected by cold weather. However, many buyers have commented on how ACDelco's AA batteries have withstood cold temperatures, making them suitable for all conditions.
For high-drainage items, ACDelco also offers UltraMAX AA batteries for more endurance. While the batteries fall in a higher price range ($0.55 per battery when bought as a 20-pack), they are still significantly cheaper than the competition and offer a longer battery life. After testing UltraMAX with other batteries, many Amazon customers noted the batteries outperform other low-priced brands. If you want to maximize longevity for your high-tech items, the ACDelco UltraMAX range is a great budget-friendly choice.
Are ACDelco AA batteries any good?
ACDelco batteries are recognized as some of the best AA batteries you can get on a budget. With a price under $0.30 per battery, ACDelco is over two times cheaper than leading brands such as Duracell, typically priced around $1 per battery. If you're part of a school or large institution, you can also take advantage of the bulk packs and save extra money.
Many people rely on the batteries for everyday use in toys, TV remotes, and radios. What's more, the batteries are built with a 10-year shelf life, so you don't need to throw out old batteries. To further help protect the environment, the batteries are free of toxic metals such as mercury and cadmium.
While you're not guaranteed the endurance of top battery brands like Energizer and Duracell, customers are overall satisfied with the batteries, given their remarkably low price. They can withstand colder temperatures and are ideal for everyday use. If you want to buy large quantities of batteries without paying a hefty price tag, you can rely on ACDelco AA batteries for reasonable performance to power household gadgets of all types.