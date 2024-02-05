Who Makes ACDelco Tools (And Are They Any Good?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though ACDelco may be much better known for its car maintenance shops or spark plugs found at popular retailers like AutoZone, the company also sells tools. Found at ACDelco retail stores, Amazon, and local hardware stores, ACDelco is an American brand that has existed for over 100 years.

Established by General Motors (GM) founder William C. Durant in 1916, the United Motors Corporation (UMC) eventually acquired the Dayton Engineering Laboratories Company (or DELCO) in 1918. Years later, in 1974, General Motors Corporation acquired UMC and brought ACDelco — which was known as Delco at the time — under the umbrella of General Motors.

Originally known for their AC spark plug innovations used in American aircraft of the '30s and '40s, AC Spark Plug and DELCO combined to form the ACDelco we know today. Since then, the company has primarily been known for being a service center and source of reliable replacement car parts. While the brand itself was started by some of the first big players in the American automobile industry, the tool brand as it is known today has somewhat complicated manufacturing origins.