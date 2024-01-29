How To Use A Multimeter When Working On Your Car: A Beginner's Guide

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Electrical diagnostic work is one of the most challenging parts of automotive repair. It can be incredibly daunting for beginners or DIY enthusiasts because the problems are often not as obvious as many other issues cars can have. One can, for instance, easily diagnose a flat tire, or a broken sway bar link. With electrical issues, however, it's rarely as simple as replacing a fuse or bulb. One, instead, needs to find out why that fuse blew, or whether it's the bulb, housing, or wiring that is causing the light to malfunction.

Fortunately, the multimeter is a common, inexpensive tool that automotive technicians have been using for simple diagnostics since the dawn of time, figuratively speaking. It's capable of performing many functions around the house, but for automotive applications, it's a godsend. Multimeters can measure voltage, amperage, and resistance — things a knowledgeable mechanic can apply to several systems in a vehicle.

As vehicles become more like computers than machines, electrical diagnosis is even more important — and more difficult. Scan tools and code readers, even moderately priced ones, can provide more information than ever before. Still, there will always be a place for a mechanic who knows their way around a multimeter, one of the most versatile tools an automotive technician has in their arsenal.