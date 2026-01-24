The Longest-Lasting Tools I Own Are Older Than Me

I like old tools. There's no denying the aesthetic impact a vintage piece of gear brings to your workspace. Brand new power tools may get jobs done with less effort than a hand-powered alternative, but the sweat equity is absolutely part of the experience (sometimes).

I'm not suggesting that you should hand-fasten every screw when putting together your next IKEA bookshelf. Instead, something like the Milwaukee M12 Fuel Installation driver or DeWalt 20V Atomic Multi-Head Drill can be a godsend. I use a drill and other power tools for most home improvement projects and whatever subtasks arise within a job. But there's something undeniably charming about hand tools, and in my mind, vintage gear holds a special place in any toolbox.

It should be noted that there's a survivorship bias to overcome. My hand planes are old, for instance. But that doesn't necessarily mean that old hand planes are definitely better than new ones, just that the ones I bought were good tools that survived to the present. Even so, I'm drawn to old tools that have stories in their handles, steel, and jaws. These are some of my most enduring examples and how they affect my work around the house.