Milwaukee M12 FUEL Vs DeWalt 20V Atomic Multi-Head Drill: How They Compare
A standard drill-slash-driver can be one of the most versatile tools in your kit, but it can accomplish even more if you're able to swap out its chuck for other attachments. Rather than equip yourself with multiple types of drills and drivers, the DeWalt 20V Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver and Milwaukee M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver offer you four different accessories in a single power tool. While both drills feature similar swappable heads, you'll want to know the differences between the two to ensure you're using the right tool for the right job.
DeWalt specifically claims that its multi-head drill/driver delivers 128% more power than Milwaukee's counterpart. That's not necessarily a feat of engineering, though, since Milwaukee's is a 12V tool while DeWalt's is 20V. The M12 Fuel Installation Driver is one of many tools included in Milwaukee's M12 Productivity System, which focuses on smaller, more portable equipment. DeWalt's multi-head drill is part of its Atomic line of compact tools but is compatible with the 20V Max batteries that power its larger, more powerful tools. Like Milwaukee's M12 system, the Atomic line is designed for portability and tight spaces.
One big difference between the products is that Milwaukee's is significantly cheaper, which isn't surprising for a 12V tool. The Milwaukee M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver (model 2505-20) costs $179 and is available from Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Acme Tools, and other retailers. The DeWalt 20V Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver (model DCD803B) goes for $229 and can be found at Acme Tools and Home Depot, though it's currently not in stock at the latter.
One key difference between the tools is the chuck size
Both the DeWalt 20V Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver and Milwaukee M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver come with four interchangeable heads. The heads for each are the same: a metal chuck, a 1/4-inch hex, an offset head, and a right angle head. However, a key difference is that they come with different-sized chucks. Milwaukee's Installation Drill/Driver has a 3/8-inch chuck, while the DeWalt Multi-Head Drill/Driver has a larger 1/2-inch chuck.
That makes DeWalt's tool more suitable for larger fasteners and heavy-duty tasks using spade or auger bits, whereas the Milwaukee product would be better for light-duty screwdriving work and basic household tasks. So, while both products offer versatility, there are some jobs better suited to one or the other. The max rpm of both drills is roughly the same, though DeWalt's 1,650 rpm edges out Milwaukee's 1,600 rpm. Both tools offer variable speed, and Milwaukee's range starts a little lower at 400 rpm (compared to DeWalt's 450 rpm), which makes sense considering the 12V motor and 3/8-inch chuck are intended for lighter tasks.
Both multi-head drills are similar in size, though Milwaukee's is slightly longer, while DeWalt's weighs slightly more. However, the profile of Milwaukee's Installation Driver is notably slimmer, with a flat top that allows you to place the tool flush against a work surface. It also has an inline grip, as opposed to the more traditional pistol grip utilized by DeWalt's Multi-Head Drill.
Milwaukee's Installation Drill has a proven track record that DeWalt's has yet to earn
DeWalt launched its 20V Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver in July 2025, so it's still very new to the market at the time of writing. There aren't any user reviews for the product on the Home Depot or Acme Tools websites as of yet, so it's nearly impossible to get a feel for what users think of the product. On DeWalt's product page, the drill has a whopping three user reviews. All are 5 out of 5 stars, but one reviewer doesn't even mention the tool, and the other says they received it as a gift five years ago, which doesn't make sense. Only one customer review can possibly be taken at its word, which isn't much to go on.
In contrast, the Milwaukee M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver has been around for a while and is considered one of the best Milwaukee drills for homeowners by Reddit users. Over 4,000 users have weighed in on the Milwaukee and Home Depot websites, scoring the tool an excellent 4.7 out of 5, praising its versatility and ability to work in harder-to-reach areas.
DeWalt's tool may prove superior over time, but Milwaukee's Installation Drill/Driver is the safer bet for now, given its strong track record and slimmer profile. The only solid reasons to opt for DeWalt's Multi-Head Drill/Driver would be if you need a 1/2-inch chuck more than a 3/8-inch one or are already invested in DeWalt's 20V Max power system.