Milwaukee M12 FUEL Vs DeWalt 20V Atomic Multi-Head Drill: How They Compare

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A standard drill-slash-driver can be one of the most versatile tools in your kit, but it can accomplish even more if you're able to swap out its chuck for other attachments. Rather than equip yourself with multiple types of drills and drivers, the DeWalt 20V Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver and Milwaukee M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver offer you four different accessories in a single power tool. While both drills feature similar swappable heads, you'll want to know the differences between the two to ensure you're using the right tool for the right job.

DeWalt specifically claims that its multi-head drill/driver delivers 128% more power than Milwaukee's counterpart. That's not necessarily a feat of engineering, though, since Milwaukee's is a 12V tool while DeWalt's is 20V. The M12 Fuel Installation Driver is one of many tools included in Milwaukee's M12 Productivity System, which focuses on smaller, more portable equipment. DeWalt's multi-head drill is part of its Atomic line of compact tools but is compatible with the 20V Max batteries that power its larger, more powerful tools. Like Milwaukee's M12 system, the Atomic line is designed for portability and tight spaces.

One big difference between the products is that Milwaukee's is significantly cheaper, which isn't surprising for a 12V tool. The Milwaukee M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver (model 2505-20) costs $179 and is available from Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Acme Tools, and other retailers. The DeWalt 20V Max Multi-Head Drill/Driver (model DCD803B) goes for $229 and can be found at Acme Tools and Home Depot, though it's currently not in stock at the latter.