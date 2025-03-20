Which Batteries Are Compatible With DeWalt Atomic Compact Series Tools?

If you were to make a list of everything you need to know about DeWalt tools before building out a new collection, near the top of that list would be how the battery system for its cordless devices works. Just as with many other major tool brands, DeWalt makes multiple lines of proprietary batteries with various voltages and capacities, with certain tools being compatible with certain systems. If you're wondering which batteries work with DeWalt Atomic Compact tools, for example, the answer would be any DeWalt 20V Max battery, but not the brand's 12V or 60V models.

This is because the DeWalt Atomic Compact Series of power tools are a subset of the manufacturer's 20V Max system of cordless devices, which includes a roster of over 300 products that's still expanding. What sets the Atomic Compact Series apart from other DeWalt 20V Max tools is their smaller size, though the brushless tools are engineered to still be powerful enough for many tasks. That's why they use DeWalt's 20V batteries as opposed to DeWalt's compact, but not-as-powerful 12V tools, such as the DeWalt 12V Max Reciprocating Saw. If you're comparing DeWalt impact drivers in the Atomic vs. Xtreme vs. Max lines, you'll find that the Atomic is the strongest of the three.

With smaller, lighter power tools, you can more easily maneuver them in tight spaces, as well as operate them longer with less fatigue — especially in overhead applications. While compact tools are particularly convenient for homeowners who like to maintain their property, their lighter weight also makes them more portable and useful for professionals who constantly move from job site to job site.

