DeWalt Atomic Vs. XTreme Vs. Max: What's The Difference Between These Impact Drivers?

With its official history dating back to 1924, DeWalt is widely regarded as one of the oldest and most trusted names in American tools. Though the company is now owned by Black & Decker, DeWalt has remained steadfast in its drive to deliver a lineup of tools as tough as they are innovative.

Of course, the range of tools currently being offered by the brand is far broader than even founder Raymond DeWalt likely could've imagined when he filed patents for his game-changing radial saw. While there are other factors to consider before investing in DeWalt tools, the brand's lineup is almost dizzyingly vast these days, offering everything from non-powered hand tools to high-powered devices fueled by rechargeable Lithium Ion batteries. In the latter category, DeWalt indeed boasts a range of impact drivers that are, for the most part, well-liked by users.

An impact driver is similar to power drills in that they utilize rotational force to create holes in surfaces, drive screws into them, and tighten fasteners. They differ in one key way, however: impact drivers also use a rapid hammering action better suited to drilling and driving into tougher, more dense materials — which could obviously be useful for heavier construction and DIY projects. At present, DeWalt is fronting a range of impact drivers under different banners in the guise of the Max, Atomic, and Xtreme. Here's a quick look at what sets these devices apart from each other.

