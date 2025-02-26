DeWalt Atomic Vs. XTreme Vs. Max: What's The Difference Between These Impact Drivers?
With its official history dating back to 1924, DeWalt is widely regarded as one of the oldest and most trusted names in American tools. Though the company is now owned by Black & Decker, DeWalt has remained steadfast in its drive to deliver a lineup of tools as tough as they are innovative.
Of course, the range of tools currently being offered by the brand is far broader than even founder Raymond DeWalt likely could've imagined when he filed patents for his game-changing radial saw. While there are other factors to consider before investing in DeWalt tools, the brand's lineup is almost dizzyingly vast these days, offering everything from non-powered hand tools to high-powered devices fueled by rechargeable Lithium Ion batteries. In the latter category, DeWalt indeed boasts a range of impact drivers that are, for the most part, well-liked by users.
An impact driver is similar to power drills in that they utilize rotational force to create holes in surfaces, drive screws into them, and tighten fasteners. They differ in one key way, however: impact drivers also use a rapid hammering action better suited to drilling and driving into tougher, more dense materials — which could obviously be useful for heavier construction and DIY projects. At present, DeWalt is fronting a range of impact drivers under different banners in the guise of the Max, Atomic, and Xtreme. Here's a quick look at what sets these devices apart from each other.
The XTreme is DeWalt's lowest power impact driver
If you're in the market for an impact driver, it's likelier than not that power and torque will rank among the most important factors in the device you buy. The good news is that, when it comes to those factors, DeWalt has you well covered via impact drivers designed to meet most power needs. That being the case, we'll start our coverage with DeWalt's XTreme level impact driver, as it delivers the lowest numbers in terms of raw power.
That's not to say that the brand's 1/4" XTreme impact driver is lacking in power. In fact, quite the opposite would seem to be true, as the tool's brushless motor is capable of delivering upward of 1,450 in-lbs of torque to users, making it more than capable of handling most tasks at home or on the job. The level of power and precision on the XTreme impact driver is also highly controllable, with users having three separate modes of operation, including one called Precision Drive that DeWalt claims will increase the tool's accuracy.
On the subject of precision, the impact driver also features 3 LED lights that make it easier to see the work as you're performing. Likewise, the device's size — it weighs in at 1.75 lbs and is just 5.05 inches long — ensures you'll be able to utilize it in tight spaces without too much strain on your hand and wrist. Perhaps best of all, DeWalt's XTreme Impact Driver (tool only) can currently be had for just $61.30 via Amazon.
The Max kicks the torque up a noticeable notch or two
While DeWalt's XTreme Impact Driver is capable of handling most of the small-time jobs you throw at it, when heavier work does present itself, the device's power output may not be quite up to the task. If you find yourself in need of a power upgrade, the Max Impact Driver will no doubt better suit your needs.
The power upgrade does come with some additional cost, however, as DeWalt's Max Impact Driver (tool only) is now selling for $82.99 through Amazon. But we're betting you won't blink twice at dropping the extra $20 once you check the upgrades it includes. And yes, the brand's Max Impact Driver delivers far more power, maxing out at 1,700 in-lbs of torque and 3,200 rpm. Per DeWalt, the device is good for driving large-diameter screws like you might use when working on decks, cabinetry, electrical, and drywall.
As for the power upgrade with this device's brushless motor, it is in no small part due to an upgraded battery supply, with the Max Impact Driver serving as part of DeWalt's 20V line of power tools. Yes, that means if you have other 20V devices in your tool arsenal, their batteries should power this driver. Like the XTreme Impact Driver, this tool also boasts 3 LED lights to help you see in low-light work areas, and its variable speed trigger allows for increased precision. Like the XTreme, the Max driver's compact design makes it great for working in tight spaces.
The Atomic is more of a pro-grade device
When it comes to power, it's almost counterintuitive to imagine that you might get an upgrade without increasing a device's size. But DeWalt has delivered just that with its Atomic Impact Driver, which clocks in at just under four inches in length (from front to back) and at about two pounds without a battery attached. Even with the battery in place, it's still a very manageable four pounds in weight. Though it may be small in size, this impact driver is mighty where it counts, with the Atomic level of DeWalt's impact driver producing up to 1,825 in-lb of torque and rotation at 3,250 RPM.
Per DeWalt, the device also delivers an impact rate of 3,800 per minute. Like the Max Impact Driver, the Atomic version is powered by a 20V rechargeable Lithium Ion battery pack, which should also be interchangeable between other devices in the company's 20V lineup. Just like the Max version is deemed suitable for working on everything from framing to plumbing and mechanical projects, it also boasts three speed settings, allowing users to customize its power output and choose between precision drilling and brute-force driving.
As with the other devices listed here, the Atomic is also backed by a 3-year warranty from DeWalt and a year of free service, ensuring users are happy with their purchase. And if you are interested in purchasing DeWalt's Atomic Impact Driver (tool only), you'll be happy to know you can now pick one up through Amazon for under $100, with current pricing standing at $97.50.