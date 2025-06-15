3 Of The Best Chisels For Woodworking (According To Users)
Woodworking can be a fun and practical hobby to learn. However, it can also be expensive to start, and if you're limited by poor quality tools and materials, it may feel like more trouble than it's worth. Chisels represent one of the most useful and important woodworking tools, and most experienced woodworkers probably have dozens or more of these devices in their kits. Knowing that, we wanted to find out which chisels are considered the best by users and enthusiasts.
Chisels have been around in one form or another since roughly 8,000 B.C.E. These tools are handy for everything from making paring cuts to splitting and chopping material. You can use them to create wooden joints and shape various materials, and they can come in numerous shapes and styles, depending on the type of work they're designed to perform.
We conducted a thorough investigation, scouring expert and DIYer testimony across various forums, woodworking pages, and retail sites. We found three top-rated chisels, based on factors like customer reviews, tool application, and price. However, we'll cover our methodology in more detail at the end.
Narex bevel edge chisel set
When it comes to top-recommended chisels for beginner woodworkers, few brands can beat Narex, a company from the Czech Republic owned by Mikov and RON. It has been around since the early 20th century and has achieved fame worldwide for its high-quality hand tools, such as screwdrivers and chisels. Narex was one of the most frequently mentioned brands recommended for beginner woodworkers across various forums.
While its products aren't the cheapest, they're also not the priciest. You can pick up a set of Narex Bevel Edge Chisels with Wooden Handles from Amazon for $62.99, which includes one ¼-inch chisel, one ½-inch chisel, one 13/16-inch chisel, and one 1-1/32-inch chisel. The wooden handles feature an oval cross-section and are designed to be ergonomic, while the blades are constructed from highly alloyed Cr-Mn steel with a Rockwell hardness rating of 59.
The Narex chisel set we found comes from a third-party seller, and has 4.8 out of 5 stars based on nearly 1,000 reviews, and the vast majority of buyers appear to be extremely pleased. That said, Narex does have its own Amazon store where you can find a large inventory of chisels, and the company partners with several other vendors. The official store's prices are higher than the product linked above, though, so you may end up paying a bit more if you choose to go that route.
DeWalt pro wood chisel set
DeWalt is most well-known for its expansive selection of power tools, but the company builds a wide array of other devices, including chisels. If you're just starting to dip your toes into the world of woodworking, you may not feel like spending a ton of money on tools, and the $100 Narex set described above is still a decent chunk of change to spend if you're just starting out. DeWalt, on the other hand, could be a great brand to check out, thanks to its relatively affordable yet high-quality products.
The DeWalt Pro Wood Chisel Set, available on Amazon, costs $19.90 and includes three chisels in ½-inch, ¾-inch, and 1-inch blade sizes. Each tool comes with an ergonomic handle for secure and comfortable work and a metal strike cap, which allows you to use the chisels with a hammer without causing damage. The blades are high-quality carbon steel and feature a lacquer coating to protect against rust and corrosion, while the tools' lightweight design is engineered to increase comfort and ease of use. DeWalt chisels were mentioned on woodworking forums as being decent starter tools, and the three-piece set on Amazon is extremely well-rated, boasting 4.8 out of 5 stars based on over 700 customer reviews.
Blue Spruce Toolworks chisels
If you're a seasoned woodworker looking for higher-quality tools or a beginner who is willing to spend a bit more to avoid buying more devices later, you may want to check out Blue Spruce Toolworks' chisels. The company was founded by designer and maker, David Jeske, after building his own small marking knife for a personal project, and over the years, has evolved into a well-known and respected company within the woodworking circle.
Blue Spruce Toolworks offers several chisel categories, including bench, dovetail, fishtail, paring, skew, and mortise chisels, with prices starting at $99.99. The Blue Spruce Toolworks Bench Chisel blades are machined from A2 tool steel before undergoing a tedious hardening process to help maintain sharp edges, while you can choose between resin-infused figured maple and Bolivian rosewood for the handles. The chisels are available individually or in sets, and prices generally start at $99.99 for the smallest products. These tools are extremely well-rated among the woodworking community, and it's a name we encountered frequently in our search for higher-end chisels.
Why did we choose to include these chisels?
We chose chisels for this article based on price, product features, and user testimony. We wanted to find a decent selection of quality chisels at different price points, and the three brands covered here each represent a different price level, ranging from budget entry-level to mid-range and high-end.
Next, we looked into the chisels' characteristics and design, and chose to include products specifically designed for woodworking with features useful to those involved in the craft. Most importantly, we wanted to find out what real woodworkers had to say about their favorite chisels and chisel brands. Many users contend that various chisels, even extremely cheap ones, can get the job done, but we also saw a lot of different brands mentioned, so we chose brands with the most positive comments.