3 Of The Best Chisels For Woodworking (According To Users)

Woodworking can be a fun and practical hobby to learn. However, it can also be expensive to start, and if you're limited by poor quality tools and materials, it may feel like more trouble than it's worth. Chisels represent one of the most useful and important woodworking tools, and most experienced woodworkers probably have dozens or more of these devices in their kits. Knowing that, we wanted to find out which chisels are considered the best by users and enthusiasts.

Chisels have been around in one form or another since roughly 8,000 B.C.E. These tools are handy for everything from making paring cuts to splitting and chopping material. You can use them to create wooden joints and shape various materials, and they can come in numerous shapes and styles, depending on the type of work they're designed to perform.

We conducted a thorough investigation, scouring expert and DIYer testimony across various forums, woodworking pages, and retail sites. We found three top-rated chisels, based on factors like customer reviews, tool application, and price. However, we'll cover our methodology in more detail at the end.