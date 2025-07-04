Bench Planes Vs. Block Planes: What's The Difference Between These Woodworking Tools?

Hand planes often fall into the category of essential woodworking tools under $100. They come in a variety of designs, shapes, and sizes, with the popular versions divided loosely into bench planes and block planes. While one of the most common differences between the two types is the orientation of the cutting blade bevel, other distinctions include the design, size of the tool, and the type of handle present.

Bench planes have cutting blades installed so the bevel is facing down, a cutting angle of 45 degrees, and a chip breaker on top of the blade to direct shavings. These types of planes are typically among the largest versions of the hand planes woodworkers will encounter, measuring from around nine inches up to nearly two feet in length. They'll have a comfortable handle at the back end and a knob at the front for two-handed operation and maximum control when smoothing long surfaces, most usually with the grain.

Conversely, block planes have the blade bevel installed facing up and feature a choice of cutting angles. A standard-angle block plane has its blade set to 20 degrees, while a low-angle block plane is set at 12 degrees. Some woodworkers, such as Rex Krueger, point out that the blade's sharpening bevel, often 25 degrees, should be included in the cutting-angle calculation. This would make the standard-angle block plane cut-angle 45 degrees (the same as the bench plane) and the low-angle version 37 degrees. At six to seven inches, block planes are portable and convenient for smaller jobs, often used for end-grain work.