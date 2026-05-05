The Difference Between Leaf Blower CFM And MPH (And Which Is More Important)

We get it, power tool stats can be confusing. Power or energy, watts or watt-hours, BPM or RPM... there's a lot of assumed knowledge in these words, and not all of it is something you'll have learned about in school. However, as is often the case with these scary acronyms, the meanings of CFM and MPH on leaf blower boxes are not as complicated as they might seem.

Let's start with MPH; You already know what that means, after all. That's right, the speed at which a leaf blower moves air through its nozzle is measured in miles per hour. It may seem like high MPH is what you always need, and speed is certainly one of the marks of a good leaf blower, but by itself, it doesn't say nearly enough. Since MPH depends on factors like the size of the nozzle, it is not a reliable metric on its own.

Imagine that, instead of moving air through a leaf blower, we're watering a garden. You need to reach a tree that's far away, but the hose is short, so you have to make the water move faster and fly farther. The easiest way to do this is to use the "jet" function on a nozzle, which shrinks the hose's exit point. This forces the water through a smaller passage, speeding it up in the process. Even though you're moving water faster, you're moving more or less the same amount of water. The same is true for air blowers: High speeds (MPH) do not always mean a lot of air being moved. For that, you want a high CFM value.